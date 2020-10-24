The Bachelorette has had something of an underwhelming season, with multiple insiders claiming that the editors have left some of the best and juiciest material on the cutting room floor, and have even chosen to edit out entire single dates.

Thankfully, we we can always rely on the So Dramatic! podcast to come through with the gossip on what’s actually happened in the Bachie mansion, and according to host Megan Pustetto, many of the boys this year had wandering eyes.

According to Pustetto, who spoke with an anonymous Bachelorette insider, the lads were not very interested in Elly and Becky Miles, and many would actively avoid one-on-one time. Brutal! That’s not all, however, as according to the insider:

“Some of the boys were hitting on the hair and makeup ladies – as soon as the mics were off, and the cameras weren’t rolling, a few of the guys would show their true colours and would start chatting up the makeup ladies. They were flirting with them, and even asked if they were single. One of the guys even asked one of them for their number, so he could catch up with her once he was on the show.”

The anonymous contestant was annoyed at this, as he claims he was on The Bachelorette for “genuine reasons” and many of the guys were clearly not. According to this mysterious person, the main offenders were James and Jake.

As with any Bachie gossip, we have to take this with a grain of salt, because we weren’t there and don’t know for a fact that it’s true, and heck, this could just be some bitter rival with an axe to grind , which would be another fun twist to all this!

The Bachelorette continues this Wednesday.