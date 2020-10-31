Mary Viturino and Connor Canning, that rare Bachelor In Paradise success story, have annoucned this week that they are expecting a baby together.

The pair took to Instagram this morning to make simultaneous announcements, with Connor saying:

“We can’t wait for the newest member of our little family. Mary and I are over the moon and Chanel is very excited to be a big sister.”

Mary wrote:

“I know I haven’t been active lately, so I’m happy to finally be able to share the news that Connor and I are having a baby next year.”

Connor and Mary are one of two couples who are still together after making it all the way through the Aussie Bachelor In Paradise.

The other couple is Glenn Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn, who also featured on the third season of the show, and are currently living together in Perth.

Mary and Connor are currently living in Hobart, after she and her daughter moved there to be with him. He said of their current setup: