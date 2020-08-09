Well, there it is. Bachelor in Paradise is done and dusted.

It’s the night we discovered who really loved who, and who were the dickheads we always knew them to be.

Did they, as the song foretold, find love in a hopeless place? Let’s break it down couple-by-couple, shall we?

Kiki and Ciarran

Right off the bat, Kiki demolished Ciarran and told him how much of a fuckaround their on-screen relationship had been at the begining.

Ciarran then went off to talk to ~the boys~ and exposed even more of his trash self.

In the end, the two decided to walk off the show without a ceremony, and cut out the drama, or whatever. Let’s see how that turned out…

Matt and Renee

OK, finally some cute shit, even if that does involve a couple of guys bein’ dudes, by which I mean Matt and his fucken bro code.

At least Renee knows how to handle him, apparently.

Still waiting for an update, tho, guys.

Mary and Connor

Sorry but can we just take a moment to LOOK at how happy and radiant Mary and Connor are together.

As they spoke to Osher, and then as their ceremony went on, one thing became clear: someone better put a ring on it ASAP.

We know where Mary stands, just saying

Glenn and Alisha

A happy ending. A HAPPY ENDING!

Everyone, I mean everyone, needs someone who looks at them like Glenn looks at Alisha.

Let’s debrief

After all is said and done, let’s take a moment to appreciate Osher being the real MVP of the season, if parents on the sidelines of a primary school soccer match count as “valuable players”

Now there’s only one thing to do: stalk everyone’s Instas. Thankfully, P.TV has you covered.

Give yourselves all a nice big rose. Catch you next season/next week.

