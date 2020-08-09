Thanks for signing up!

Well, there it is. Bachelor in Paradise is done and dusted.

It’s the night we discovered who really loved who, and who were the dickheads we always knew them to be.

Did they, as the song foretold, find love in a hopeless place? Let’s break it down couple-by-couple, shall we?

Kiki and Ciarran

Right off the bat, Kiki demolished Ciarran and told him how much of a fuckaround their on-screen relationship had been at the begining.

Ciarran then went off to talk to ~the boys~ and exposed even more of his trash self.

Take a shot every time Ciarran says he's the most honest person in paradise #BachelorInParadiseAU — Casanova Frankenstein (@Grassfedcow1) August 9, 2020

The luggage Ciarran's brought with him to paradise #bachelorinparadiseau pic.twitter.com/KgtskQg0Vx — bethany ???? (@bmj_br) August 9, 2020

In the end, the two decided to walk off the show without a ceremony, and cut out the drama, or whatever. Let’s see how that turned out…

Hang on, Cirrian dumped Kiki and then ghosted her? #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/vraHW12dT5 — Weslee #TeamIan (@WSpark98NZ) August 9, 2020

So both Timmmm and Ciarran ghosted the women they left with, but they swear they aren't sexist, misogynistic pieces of shit who view women as property? Man the fuckboi is strong with these two. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Chantelle Pearn (@Channy_Lou89) August 9, 2020

Maybe Ciarran broke up with Kiki to pursue a relationship with his new haircut #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/Tf3uyXWudu — anna spargo-ryan stays inside (@annaspargoryan) August 9, 2020

Matt and Renee

OK, finally some cute shit, even if that does involve a couple of guys bein’ dudes, by which I mean Matt and his fucken bro code.

don’t even think ????‍♀️ about telling me you love me ???? without mentioning the bro code ????‍????‍????‍???? #BachelorInParadiseAU — Katie K (@katiekendalls_) August 9, 2020

At least Renee knows how to handle him, apparently.

Renee: I went in chasing a boy and now im leaving with a man Australia:#BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/quRMqpEwxK — J O D E S ???? (@jodes888) August 9, 2020

Osher: What does your future with Matt look like?

Renee: #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/C5OUgiBKTb — Bridget McKernan (@bridget_mck) August 9, 2020

Still waiting for an update, tho, guys.

So chuffed that Matt and Renee lasted about 13 days. Love is magical.#BachelorInParadiseAU — Kirsty Webeck (@KirstyWebeck) August 9, 2020

Mary and Connor

Sorry but can we just take a moment to LOOK at how happy and radiant Mary and Connor are together.

I don’t think I’ll cope if Mary and Connor don’t work. THIS YEAR’S ALREADY BEEN BAD ENOUGH. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Emily Tammes (@EmilyTammes) August 9, 2020

Can we talk about Mary in that green ???????? #BachelorInParadiseAU — Sophie Kalagas (@skalagas) August 9, 2020

As they spoke to Osher, and then as their ceremony went on, one thing became clear: someone better put a ring on it ASAP.

Mary and Conor are still together they have to be #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/RDYVVvDYrU — jumbo???????? (@sianvaladian) August 9, 2020

We know where Mary stands, just saying

Glenn and Alisha

A happy ending. A HAPPY ENDING!

WE MUST PROTECT GLENN AT ALL COSTS#BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/glwkvaeIFo — Allison 'Defund The Police' (@infiniteallien) August 9, 2020

Everyone, I mean everyone, needs someone who looks at them like Glenn looks at Alisha.

Alisha looks bloody amazing.. I wish I could wear the wallpaper from La'Porchetta and look this bangin… But alas, I could not pull it off. #BachelorInParadiseAU — MiaViolettaRodriguez (@MiaIsAStar) August 9, 2020

If Greg does anything to hurt Alisha once they get back home #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/5hKHAQP3Mx — Jerome Doraisamy (@JeromeDoraisamy) August 9, 2020

Let’s debrief

After all is said and done, let’s take a moment to appreciate Osher being the real MVP of the season, if parents on the sidelines of a primary school soccer match count as “valuable players”

I love that even after all these years @oshergunsberg still gets so excited and emotional about people finding love. What a gem he is! #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/cUrFEGwKU2 — Helena Dominish (@HelenaDominish) August 9, 2020

@oshergunsberg is like that proud stage mum when thier kid nails it… but like, when couples fall in love ❤️ #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/FRrfRXzcj8 — Sassy M (@sassypantz86) August 9, 2020

Now there’s only one thing to do: stalk everyone’s Instas. Thankfully, P.TV has you covered.

*after each couple does the commitment cermony* *goes on their Instagram for updates* #BachelorInParadiseAU — ℓinda (@goldnlouis) August 9, 2020

Give yourselves all a nice big rose. Catch you next season/next week.