The final five contestants on Locky Gilbert’s season of The Bachelor have been revealed and hoo boy, this makes it interesting.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead, don’t read this and then be upset that you read a spoiler. You’re better than that, my friend.

According to paparazzi photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the final five women fighting for Locky’s heart and probably a bunch of spon-con over in Bali are: Irena Srbinovska, Kaitlyn Hoppe, Bella Varelis, Izzy Sharman-Firth and an alleged intruder.

Thanks to So Dramatic! we already know that Locky’s season is set to have a second intruder to add fuel to the dumpster fire that is this season. But now it looks like that lucky lady is at least one of the top five for the whole season.

This also all but confirms the theory that either Bella or Irena win the final rose (and Locky’s heart).

As it currently stands, the odds are in Irena’s favour with $1.65 odds, compared to Bella at $2.75. Meanwhile, Izzy and Kaitlyn are further down with $12 and $21 respectively. As for the intruder, we don’t know her yet and therefore she hasn’t been factored into the equation yet.

But considering the rumours that have sparked around Bella, Irena and Locky so far this season, I don’t think the intruder actually stands much of a chance of winning his heart. But hey, maybe she’ll get yeeted off a cliff and pick up some nice Instagram sponsorships out of it.

The news comes after a shock triple elimination in Wednesday’s rose ceremony, followed by no cocktail party at all on Thursday.

Bachie 2020 is remaining incredibly on brand for 2020 and is therefore a total shit show, but if you’re keen to watch more drama unfold, you might want to mark your calendars for Wednesday at 7.30pm on Ten.