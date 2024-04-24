Strap in besties, because we’re finally getting our own version of Geordie Shore, aptly named Aussie Shore. I haven’t even seen a minute of the show, but I’m already obsessed.

The Paramount+ show is set in Cairns, with 10 single Aussies hand-picked to become the newest members of the Shores franchise. It’s hosted by icon Charlotte Crosby, who will act as House Boss.

We’ve rounded up all the info about Aussie Shore below, so that you can prepare yourself for the messy drama that’s shore to come.

Who is hosting Aussie Shore?

Charlotte Crosby’s role as House Boss sounds intriguing. Producers described her role as the “fairy godmother” of the house, and she’s going to be in charge of keeping the chaos at bay while adding “charm and cheekiness”.

“Her job [is] to ensure that the house stays standing, the fun times keep rolling, and the drama reaches its maximum potential,” the press release says.

Charlotte is the OG queen of reality TV, first appearing on MTV’s Geordie Shore. She’s racked up over 17 million followers on social media, and recently let a film crew document her giving birth to her daughter Alba for Charlotte In Sunderland.

Charlotte shares snippets of her life with millions of people. (Image: Instagram @charlottegshore)

What has Charlotte Crosby said about Aussie Shore?

Charlotte dropped some spicy info about the brand new show on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, describing it as “hectic”.

“The last week of my life, I’ve never experienced craziness like it. We’re filming Aussie Shore,” she teased.

She continued: “The new generation are wild, they have grown up on reality TV. They are pushing boundaries you didn’t even know these boundaries existed – I’m scared for Australia!”

Where is Aussie Shore filmed?

The Aussie Shore house is located in Cairns, North Queensland, and you better believe it’s a wild partying town. The tropical vibes last all year round in this part of Australia!

READ MORE Iconic Show Jersey Shore Is Getting A Reboot Plus New Cast And It Can Politely Come At Me, Bro

The show is set in Cairns, North Queensland. (Image: Getty)

According to Cairns Post, the house is in a suburb called Holloways Beach. Local resident Marty Bell told the publication he was pleased to have the crew in the area filming.

“I think it gives a bit of a lift to the community. I was in show business and have been a musician all my life so I think it’s cool,” he said.

“It’s a nice, quiet private sort of beach. If it brings money in the economy, that sort of stuff, it’s good… it’s going to bring tourists and we need tourists at the moment because we’ve lost a lot since COVID,” he added.

When will Aussie Shore be released?

At this stage, there hasn’t been a release date announced by Paramount+. Hopefully the show will drop later this year so we can fill the hole in our hearts left by MAFS.

Is there a trailer yet?

Not yet, but stay tuned! We’ll update you as soon as we hear more.

Feature image: Getty & Paramount+