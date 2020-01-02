Charlotte Crosby from ‘Geordie Shore’ has just been announced to appear on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’, meaning that somebody needs a big fat bonus, and that somebody is whoever convinced the 29-year-old to do it.

The ‘I’m A Celeb’ socials made the announcement this morning, with a short clip of the “newly single” reality TV star convincing herself to book flights to South Africa.

“Well, I mean, I’m newly single now, I’ve got so much free time up in my hands,” she says.

BREAKING: We just HAD to reveal one more celeb for you guys to get hyped for and we're pretty SHORE you're going to love her sick. Have fun @Charlottegshore!

Charlotte split from Ex on the Beach star Josh Ritchie, 25, in November after two years dating, because “he wasn’t ready to settle down” – so expect some tea on THAT relationship coming soon.

“Wondered why I’ve been quiet?” Charlotte tweeted this morning.

“I’M ONLY GOING TO THE GODDAMN SOUTH AFRICAN JUNGLE … finally my dreams have come true and I don’t have to photoshop my head on the English line up anymore.”

She told 10 daily she’d been asked a couple years in a row to head to South Africa, but in her head, “it was an automatic no.” Now, somehow, the timing is right… potentially due to a certain ex agreeing to go on the E4 series ‘Celebs Go Dating’?

So far, the only other name announced for the series is celebrity chef Miguel Maestre, but The Project’s Tommy Little, presenter Tom Williams and Collingwood star Dale ‘Daisy’ Thomas have been linked, as well as – apparently – Sophie Monk. (Would she be allowed to appear on a Network 10 show while hosting Nine’s ‘Love Island’? TBC.)

It’s also been rumoured Gogglebox faves Adam Densten and Symon Lovett decided to ditch the TV box for the jungle.

10 have previously hinted at a famous DJ, a “blonde bombshell”, and a television megastar (is that Charlotte???) would be appearing.

The series launches this Sunday 5 January at 7.30pm on 10, when we’ll find out exactly who has agreed for some fun jungle nightmares.