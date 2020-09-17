High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale is having a baby and holy shit, I feel about a million years old today.

Sharpay Evans herself took to Instagram to share the exciting news overnight with an adorable photo of her and her husband Christopher French.

As you’d expect, the comments section quickly turned into a Disney Channel Original Movie reunion, with all of your favourite child stars including Vanessa Hudgens, Haylie Duff and Debbie Ryan congratulating the couple.

Even fellow expecting mum Emma Roberts sent her love with a couple of cute emojis.

READ MORE Surprise Bitch, Emma Roberts Is Pregnant

I know, I know, Ashley Tisdale isn’t *actually* Sharpay Evans, but it truly feels like just yesterday that she was walking the halls of East High School telling us how we needed to Bop To The Top. And now she’s about to be a mum?! I am DYING.

Ashley Tisdale is one of those iconic Disney Channel stars that we all grew up with. We saw her on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, High School Musical and, of course, those Disney Channel Games shows that we all binge-watched every summer holidays when it was too hot to go outside. And now she’s having a BABY!

I cannot stress this enough: GOOD! FOR! HER!

The exciting news comes just days after Tisdale and French celebrated their six year wedding anniversary.

“I’m so grateful I get to be your wife. I love you and after all this time I’m still into you,” she wrote on Instagram, proving that even Sharpay Evans is a secret Paramore stan.

I truly cannot stress enough just how fabulous this news is. This baby is going to be able to experience the joy of watching High School Musical for the very first time, which is something I wish I could go back and do again.

If you’ve been looking for a sign from the universe that you should spend your weekend binge-watching the High School Musical trilogy, here it is. Go on, treat yourself.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to listen to Bop To The Top on repeat for the rest of the day.