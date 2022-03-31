Ashley Tisdale bought 400 books before her Architectural Digest photoshoot like the literature-loving queen she is. I am simply obsessed.

Ashley and her hubby Christopher Finch were profiled for Architectural Digest’s “Open Door” series. Thank God for AD, without whom we would not be able to astral project into celebrities’ gorgeous homes.

First off their house is fkn lovely. It makes sense considering Ashley launched her own interior design business last year. Icon behaviour! A multi-talented queen like Sharpay Evans herself!

I always knew the icon that brought us that feather boa red carpet look had a fkn good eye for aesthetics.

One of the most iconic bits of the house is the huge fuck off bookshelf of which I am supremely jealous. Ashley said in the vid that the bookshelves hadn’t been full of books until a few days before the shoot.

“I had my husband go to a bookstore and I was like ‘you need to get 400 books’,” she said. An eternal mood frankly. I always need 400 books.

“Obviously my husband was like ‘we should be collecting books over time and putting them in the shelves’ and I was like ‘no, no, no, no, no. Not when AD comes’.”

Honestly, I fkn love Ashley Tisdale for admitting that she prepped her house for Architectural Digest‘s visit. As if every single other celeb doesn’t do the exact same thing and then pretend they always live in a glistening haven of perfectly styled tranquility.

Celebrities are grotty little gremlins with piles of laundry on their chairs and weird nick-nacks just like us.

respect to Ashley Tisdale for her radical honesty here. she bought "400 books" to fill her empty bookshelves in advance of AD's arrival. (plenty of celebrities do this… they just don't admit it!) pic.twitter.com/gnKfHQKonp — Who? Weekly – #1 PODCAST IN THE COUNTRY (@whoweekly) March 29, 2022

it hurts to see someone else living your dream (married to ashley tisdale, buying 400 books at once) https://t.co/yDfFurX3wv — ً (@perlucidum) March 30, 2022

Ashley Tisdale when her husband asked how many books he should buy for her bookshelf: pic.twitter.com/USypRU57iy — count zoloft (@asouealbert) March 30, 2022

A couple of people on Twitter were critical of Ashley’s choice. But if I 400-books worth of disposable income, I too would spend it. Also big fan of anyone who goes out and supports bookstores!

Ok more like Ashley Tisdale donates $12,000 in one afternoon to local bookstore https://t.co/TKiJTFGBjN — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) March 30, 2022

Not y’all trying to cancel Ashley Tisdale for buying 400 books for her AD shoot. Leave her alone!!! pic.twitter.com/Cqb9Mc5wTO — Tevin JC (@TevinJC) March 30, 2022

Ashley Tisdale then responded to the criticism, even though frankly she doesn’t have to justify her book-buying habits to anyone.

“Let’s clear this up. There are some of my books from over the years in there,” she said.

“But yeah 36 shelves that hold 22 books I did not have and any interior designer would have done the same.

“They do it all the time, I was just honest about it.”

Let’s clear this up. There are some of my books from over the years in there but yea 36 shelves that hold 22 books I did not have and any interior designer would have done the same. They do it all the time, I was just honest about it. — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 30, 2022

My queen Ashley Tisdale shouldn’t have to clear anything up! let her buy her books in bulk thank you!! https://t.co/hGsemEdMe1 — scary spice ♡ (@empathicsapphic) March 30, 2022

I truly respect anyone who pulls back the veil on how celebrities actually live. They truly trick us into thinking they have their lives together in ways we mortals could never comprehend.

Plus she admitted she struggles keeping indoor plants alive which is a true mood.

So leave my bestie Ashley Tisdale alone with her gorgeous, gorgeous bookshelves and many, many books. Now let’s all stream “Bop to the Top” until it inevitably ends up in our Spotify Wrapped.