American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts has just announced that she is pregnant and holy shit this makes me feel old.

Roberts, who is second-generation Hollywood royalty, is expecting a baby boy with partner Garrett Hedlund.

The 29-year-old actress we all fell in love with in films like Wild Child, Aquamarine and Nancy Drew took to Instagram to announce the good news.

“Me… and my two favourite guys,” she captioned the post, alongside partner Garrett Hedlund.

For all of you playing at home, Garrett Hedlund is a fellow actor, famous for films like Disney’s Tron Legacy and Country Song, but you may also know him as the guy who dated Kirsten Dunst for a few years.

Roberts was first spotted with Hedlund in March 2019. However, you’d be forgiven for having no fucking idea she was even in a relationship.

But hey, now she’s pregnant with a genetically blessed baby boy, marking yet another generation of Hollywood royalty for the Roberts family.

As you’d expect, the post quickly received an outpour of love and support from her famous friends, including aunt and mega-star Julia Roberts, who simply replied “love you.”

There’s no word on a due date just yet, so I guess we’ll have to add her to the ever-growing list of celebrities who could pop at any second (I’m looking at you Gigi Hadid).