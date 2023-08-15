Ashley Olsen Has Given Birth To A Singular Baby So BRB Off To Watch It Takes Two

It seems like just yesterday I was a precocious young girl trotting along to Target with a purse full of coins ready to buy a bedazzled t-shirt from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s latest coveted clothing range. And now some decades later I’m here to announce that one of your favourite Hollywood twinsters has brought a baby of her own into this world.

According to reports from Page Six, Ashley Olsen welcomed a child with her husband Louis Eisner a few months ago in New York and they’ve gone and named him, Otto. Very cute!

Image: Getty

As per Page Six the 37-year-old actress turned fashion designer was “hiding” the pregnancy from the public which feels very on brand for the twins who have preferred to keep a low profile since becoming adults. I personally find it very upsetting Ashley didn’t call me to tell me the news considering I’ve watched New York Minute at least 85 times and I bought their coffee table book for several of my friends.

The birth of Otto comes after Ashley married 35-year-old Eisner back on 28 December, 2022 in an intimate ceremony in California (again, I’m fuming after not coping an invite).

This news is sure to delight fans who have closely followed the lives of the Olsen twins who rose to fame playing Michelle Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995. They then capitalised on their big break in Hollywood and went on to become the hardest goddamn working tweens in Showbiz, releasing a number of films including It Takes Two, Passport to Paris, Winning London and When in Rome. They also had a considerable chokehold on the merchandise market with millennials shilling every last penny they owned to get their hands on an MK&A Playstation game.

As they approached their late teens they seemed to become quite disillusioned with Hollywood and the powerful marketing storm that consumed their childhoods. In 2006 they parlayed their love for fashion into a luxury fashion label called The Row which has become incredibly successful among the well-heeled sect of society.

And now that Ashley has hit her mum era, we’re sending our deepest, heartfelt congratulations. All the best on this new adventure and remember, “you got it dude!”