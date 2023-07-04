Ash Barty Can Now Add ‘Mother’ To Her Resume Even Though We’ve Been Calling Her That For Yonks

Congratulations are in order for tennis superstar Ash Barty who has given birth to her first child! As you can imagine, commenters are already calling the bub a “future Wimbledon star” and please, for the love of god, give him a fkn minute, he’s only just left the womb.



On Tuesday night, Ash’s husband Garry Kissick shared a gorgeous pic of their beautiful baby in a blanket burrito on IG.



“Our beautiful boy ❤️,” he wrote in the caption.



“Welcome to the world, Hayden!”

Naturally, the sporting world went wild. It’s not every day that Australia’s sweetheart pops out a kid.



Already, the post has more than 3,500 comments from public figures, sporting clubs, and even fans wishing the young family well. Hell, even the Vegemite IG account commented: “Congratulations on your Happy Little Vegemite”.



Nothing confirms your Aussie-treasure status like Vegemite’s intern commenting on your baby announcement, if you ask me.

The happy couple announced that they were expecting a lil’ baby back in January this year by posting an adorable picture of their dog Origi next to a pair of tiny, white baby shoes and an itty-bitty Liverpool Football Club shirt. Adorable.

It’s an exciting step for Ash and Garry following her retirement from tennis in 2019.



She made the decision to retire after winning her third Grand Slam title in three years and despite reaching the tallest heights of tennis, she copped a lot of heat for her decision to retire at only 25 years old. Thankfully, the absolute queen stuck to her guns.

“I’m excited for what’s next for my next chapter as Ash Barty the person, not the athlete,” she said in a heartfelt Instagram video.

I’m so stoked that the tennis legend has started this exciting new chapter in her life. Wishing all the best to all three members of the Barty Party™.



(Image Source: Getty Images / Michael Dodge)