Tennis legend and person currently living out my dream of retiring at 25 Ash Barty has continued her pattern of legend behaviour, having just done a shoey at a charity golf event. Carn Ash.

The shoey vid was posted to Insta on Friday, and shows Ash hitting a killer, um, shot of golf (do not come for my golf lingo!!) then being lifted up on a bunch of people’s shoulders and skolling a shoe filled with beer. As is Australian tradition.

The charity event was raising money for the Northern Rivers floods victims. It also featured appearances from Andy Lee and actor Luke Hemsworth. Oh, and Shannon Noll, who BETTER have sung selections from his extremely good debut album, 2001’s ‘That’s What I’m Talking About’. I’m serious.

Um yes anyway. According to The Daily Mail, Ash’s signed Aus Open racquet was auctioned off for a whopping $24,037. All up, the event raised $102,691 for flood victims. You beauty.

It’s not the first time Ash Barty has enjoyed a cold one in front of a crowd. After winning the Australian Open this year, she sipped on a beer while joining Nine’s Wide World Of Sports panel on live TV.

She encouraged the panel host to join her, saying “I’m not going to drink alone!” I woulda cracked one open with ya Ash.

Ash Barty celebrates with a beer on live Aussie TV #AusOpen #BartyParty pic.twitter.com/q4SqJcxuQt — Neil McLeman (@NeilMcLeman) January 29, 2022

Ash was the first Australian woman to win the Australian Open in a 44 years. I’d be drinking to that on telly if I were her, too.

It’s lovely to see this queen looking so happy and enjoying her retirement. May she have many a shoey in her future ahead.