Tennis legend Ash Barty just announced her shock retirement from the sport at only 25 years old.

Barty announced the swerve no one saw coming in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In the video, she has an emotional chat with her doubles partner and close friend Casey Dellacqua about leaving the game. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

“Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis,” Barty wrote in the caption.

“I wasn’t sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me.

“I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together.

“More to come tomorrow at my press conference.”

In the video, Casey asked Ash what everyone was thinking: why now?

“I’m so happy and I’m so ready, and I just know at the moment in my heart, [for] me as a person, this is right,” Ash said.

“Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and as an athlete.

“To be able to win Wimbledon, which was my dream, my one true dream that I wanted to win in tennis — that really changed my perspective.

“I just had that gut feeling after Wimbledon. I had spoken to my team quite a lot about it and there was just a little part of me that wasn’t quite satisfied, quite fulfilled.

“Then came the challenge of the Australian open and I think that for me just feels like the most perfect way, my perfect way, to celebrate what an amazing journey my tennis career has been.

“This is what I want. I want to chase after some other dreams.”

We’ll continue to update you as this story develops.