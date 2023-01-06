Renowned tennis champ and genuinely delightful person Ash Barty has announced she is pregnant and will be adding a new member to the Barty Party™. Ash took to Instagram on Friday night to announce the exciting news.

If you’re a fan of cute dogs, small pairs of shoes and the promise of a new baby entering the world, you won’t be disappointed by the image below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash Barty (@ashbarty)

The comments section of the photo is an absolute who’s who of Australian sports stars.

Marathon running royalty Ned Brockman offered a “Yes ash!!! How exciting!”, Australia’s T20 cricket captain Aaron Finch wrote “Congratulations to you both!! The best”, and surfing world champ Stephanie Gilmore threw up a “Yayy congrats fam”.

Wholesome vibes all round.

Ash’s husband Garry Kissick, who is a die-hard Liverpool Football Club supporter in the English Premier League, posted a similar pic to Ash but with a slight tweak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garry Kissick (@gazlfc90)

“Little Red, 2023”, he wrote in the caption.

For context, Liverpool is nicknamed ‘The Reds” on account of their players’… red uniform. Who’d have guessed?

Ash and Garry tied the knot in July of 2022 after being long-term partners.

If you’re wondering why you don’t really know much about Kissick, it’s because the two have been mostly pretty quiet on the socials regarding their relo.

Garry is 30 years old and an aspiring professional golf player. The two met in 2016 at the Brookwater Golf Club before going public in 2017 when they attended the John Newcombe Awards as a couple.

Now, five years later, they’ll be welcoming a baby to their family!

We wish Ash all the best with her pregnancy and hopefully we’ll see the little tacker holding a tennis racket sometime soon.

A doubles combination, perhaps?