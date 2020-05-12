Alison Roman has returned to Twitter with her tail between her legs to offer a lengthy apology to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo.

“I’ve thought a lot this weekend about my interview and the things I said,” she wrote. I know this is a lengthy note (succinctness has never been my strong suit). I appreciate you taking the time to read.”

In said note, she “formally” apologises to the aforementioned women for using their names “disparagingly” to try and “distinguish” herself.

“The fact that it didn’t occur to me that I had singled out two Asian women is 100% a function of my privilege,” she writes.

She acknowledged that both ladies had worked “extremely hard” to get to where they are today, and that her comments were “tone deaf.”

“They’ve worked extremely hard to get to where they are and both deserve better than my tone deaf remarks,” she added.

Roman goes on to highlight her privilege as a white woman and say that her comments were a reaction to her own “insecurity” and “inability” to appreciate her own success, while also admitting that she’s not the victim here.

“I know that our culture frequently goes after women of colour, and I’m ashamed to have contributed to that,” the wrote.

While she admits that it’s no one’s responsibility to accept her apology, she shared her email address in the note and asked willing folks to write feedback emails to her.