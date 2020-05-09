It’s been a wild day for Chrissy Teigen, but husband of the year John Legend has taken to Twitter to remind her that he’s rooting for her.

In case you missed it, Teigen found herself in the headlines on Saturday morning after columnist and cook Alison Roman threw some serious shade towards her in a recent interview with The New Consumer.

Chrissy was quick to respond to the comment that she “horrifies” Roman on Twitter.

“This is a huge bummer and hit me hard,” she began her twitter thread, pointing out that she recently signed on to executive produce Roman’s upcoming show.

Throughout the thread, Chrissy discussed how her cookbook Cravings was somewhat of a passion project that she developed to “calm” her and so that she could have something of her own that didn’t come from her husband John’s wealth.

Naturally, her cookbook became pretty darn successful, which resulted in her being presented with a bunch of cool opportunities that most of us would jump at the chance to take.

Honestly, it’s pretty upsetting to see Roman “calling out” other successful women like Teigen and Marie Kondo for merely taking advantage of opportunities that they’ve worked hard for. However, it is important to note that Alison did offer an apology over Twitter and reportedly via email.

Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

We’ve already covered the original saga here, but in much more heartwarming news, John Legend has managed to turn Chrissy’s frown upside down with a tear-jerking response.

READ MORE Chrissy Teigen Devastated As Food Writer Alison Roman Trashes Her In Snarky Interview

“I love what you are building. I love that it comes straight from your heart and your brilliant, creative mind. I’m so proud of you,” he replied.

I love what you are building. I love that it comes straight from your heart and your brilliant, creative mind. I'm so proud of you — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 9, 2020

Countless celebrities including Jameela Jamil, Peter Ramsey, Sarah Levy and Andy Roddick have all taken to Twitter to show their support for Chrissy, many of which giving heart-warming character references for the TV personality, model and author.

Let this be a lesson to all of us that you don’t need to tear people down to build yourself up. There’s more than enough room in the world for Teigen, Roman and the rest of us to thrive.