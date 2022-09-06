Queen of music and my heart Adele has sent the Daydreamers (the official name of her stans, according to Adele Wiki) into a frenzy thanks to a tiny, minuscule, marriage-related detail in one of her Instagram photos. I’m going to need to put on my slightly larger glasses to suss this one out, as per Maurice Moss in The IT Crowd.

ICYMI Adele won the Emmy for Best Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) on Sunday for her television special Adele: One Night Only.

Miss Chasing Pavements posted a gorgeous photo dump on Instagram showing off her shiny award. As she should, I say.

The first two pics were standard, nay adorable, with Adele smiling and pouting with her Emmy. But cast your eyes to what’s sitting on the table behind the award in the third pic.

It’s a clear box filled with what looks like dominos or mahjong tiles, and it has a bamboozling lid: “The Paul’s”.

The Paul’s? Did Adele and her sweetie pie boyfriend Rich Paul get hitched? Were they holy matrimony mahjong tiles we saw before us?

“‘The Paul’s’ is you married?!” one fan commented.

‘The Paul’s’,” said another, with a love-heart eye emoji thrown in.

The idea of Adele and Paul getting married isn’t too wild. The couple has been dating for just over a year and in May, they moved into the singer’s AUD$85.6 million Beverly Hills mansion formerly owned by Sylvester Stallone. The concept of Adele and Stallone negotiating the sale of a house is most certainly an intriguing one, but I digress.

Adele sparked engagement rumours earlier this year when she appeared at The BRIT Awards in February sporting an absolutely stonking diamond ring on that finger. When she appeared on The Graham Norton Show that same month, she neither confirmed nor denied whether she was engaged.

“If I was [engaged], would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she said.

I don’t know what that means but, essentially, Adele didn’t dish whether she was getting married.

In August though, she shut down the engagement rumours in a très iconique way when speaking to Elle Magazine.

“I’m not engaged,” she said.

“I just love high-end jewellery, boy!”

Good for her.

Given the fact Adele has flat-out said her and Paul aren’t married, the box lid can only mean one thing: someone doesn’t know their punctuation from a bar of soap.

The Paul’s? The Paul’s what? What do they own? Per chance we’ll never know.