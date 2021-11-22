Iconique actress Emma Thompson channelled middle-aged-mum-at-the-RSL energy while seeing our queen Adele live in concert.

The Harry Potter star was spotted having an absolute BALL at the show over the weekend, titled ‘ITV’s Audience With Adele’, which took place at London Palladium.

The gal went bloody bonkers when our queen sang her classic breakup banger ‘Rolling In The Deep’, so now we know which Adele song is Emma’s fave!

Have a peek at some of the footage and the best reactions below:

Emma Thompson going wild to Adele has made my year pic.twitter.com/AdP7b8fe0m — georgia (@sykesthirlwall) November 21, 2021

I'm not a betting man but I think Rolling In The Deep is Emma Thompson's favourite Adele song. pic.twitter.com/MHUrwhPJ1E — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 21, 2021

Emma Thompson is such a MOOD #Adele pic.twitter.com/5VeQlbop7z — ᴍᴀʀɪᴀᴍ ˡᵒᵛᵉˢ ᴬᵈᵉˡᵉ³⁰ (@adelesmuffin) November 21, 2021

emma thompson dancing to adele is literally a whole mood #AnAudienceWithAdele pic.twitter.com/yvB1afi0I0 — ames³⁰ (@gillianfilms) November 21, 2021

Emma Thompson was the hero of the night as she not only made my goddamn life by going hog wild at the show, but she also made Adele BAWL like a bb (not unlike the way the singer makes us bawl with her tunes) by reuniting the singer with her former English teacher.

Have a peek at the glorious moment below and just bloody try not to cry… I dare ya!