Abbie Chatfield has clapped back at a couple of people on Instagram for slut-shaming her after last night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Ahead of tonight’s very first rose ceremony, Abbie shared a pic asking for thoughts, feelings, and emotions about last night’s premiere. For the most part, people have been super supportive and lovely. But one person decided to respond: “Thoughts, stop acting so desperate, it just turns guys off.”

For the record here, all Abbie did was rock up to Fiji knowing exactly who she wanted, which was Ciarran. You know, a thing she is allowed to do.

“I’m always honest with people if I like them, and honest if I don’t,” Abbie replied. “I don’t play games to trick people into liking me because of attention or lack thereof. I’m on horny island, let me be.”

And then another user commented on the thread, “I agree, it’s just The Bachelorette all over again.”

“Oh god forbid I have genuine feelings for Matt (the bachelor in question) and want to express those feelings via making out or telling him,” Abbie clapped back.

Let’s just revisit Matt Agnew‘s season real quick, shall we? Abbie was the “villain” because she copped the villain editing. And people used the villain editing as an excuse to be extremely misogynistic and cruel to her. But really, Abbie’s a kickass, powerful, and hilarious woman who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid of expressing that. FACT.

Bachelor in Paradise continues tonight 7.30pm on Channel 10. It’s rose ceremony time, babey!