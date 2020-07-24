Ahead of this year’s season of The Bachelor, featuring Locky Gilbert, Bachie alum Abbie Chatfield has shared some really great advice for all the women entering the mansion for the first time.

The It’s A Lot podcast host copped a brutal amount of negative attention throughout her time on Matt Agnew‘s season, but has since reclaimed her narrative, especially after Ten’s “sex villain” editing. After speaking up about her experiences of slut-shaming and bullying on The Bachelor and Paradise, including receiving death threats in the aftermath, Abbie has emerged as an expert on all the ways Bachie stars are made to feel like shit.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday morning, Abbie first told contestants to stay away from the “Bachelor forum”.

“I know you know what I’m talking about,” she said. “Do not look. At best you’ll waste time, at worst it will send you into a depression. It’s easier said than done, but I regret how much time I spent on that thing.”

Abbie also told the contestants to not turn on Google Alerts for their name. “Seeing all the articles coming out about you makes the talk about you feel never ending and vast, but once you turn off Google Alerts you rarely see these articles in your organic newsfeed,” she said.

“You’ll quickly realise how irrelevant an article about your ex boyfriend is in the grand scheme of things,” she added.

READ MORE Jake Ellis Told Us Exactly What Went Down With Megan After He Dropped That Bachie Bombshell

As for comments on social media, Abbie urged the women to think about what sort of person it would take to write such awful things about someone they’ve never met before.

“Everyone will tell you this, but those people have issues within themselves and are projecting,” she said.

“In saying this, it is completely fair to feel overwhelmed and hurt by what people are saying,” she continued. “Use the resources provided to you to support you, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

In her last point, Abbie reminded the women that no matter what happens, everyone will forget about the details, and will only remember how you handled themselves.

“Stay strong and don’t speak poorly about anyone in your interviews,” she said. “It creates a feedback loop of negativity and could push someone over the edge.

“If any of you are struggling, DM me. I’ve been there in the absolute worst way,” she said.

You can read her post in its entirety below.

Locky’s season of The Bachelor premieres on Wednesday, August 12.