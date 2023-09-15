Featured jobs: TMRW Music, The Happy Horsemen & The Sydney Film Festival

TMRW Music is Australia’s leading home of electronic music. They are an incredibly successful independent music company who represent some of the most exciting artists, labels and event brands. They are currently looking for a full-time Sydney based Marketing & Content Coordinator who will support the management team. You will be the administrative backbone to the wider marketing team as well as being tasked with high level creative ownership of content across their various digital platforms. Some of your key responsibilities will include: scheduling content to support all marketing activity via website CMS, Social platforms etc. writing copy, copy checking, editing content (design & video editing) and assisting marketing managers across recordings and events. To nail this role you will have tertiary qualifications in Marketing, Communications or Digital Media or equivalent work experience. Media production qualifications will be highly regarded and having a work history of at least 2 years work experience gained in a professional environment. If you would like to be part of the TMRW Music team, Apply now!

The Happy Horsemen is one of Australasia’s leading independent experiential entertainment companies. They foster and engage a diverse range of communities, bringing them together across music, bars, restaurants and events. Their mission is to deliver unique and exciting entertainment experiences for their community. They are currently seeking a full-time Digital Marketing Manager to join their team and will be responsible for leading all digital advertising and social media content across several live music venues and restaurant brands. You will be creative thinking on engaging content and promotions. You will also collaborate with venue management, booking, ticketing and restaurant teams. To be successful in this role you will have preferably 2+ years paid experience in a similar role and have prior experience or a good understanding of platforms such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok, etc. and a love of live music and food is a must! If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

The Sydney Film Festival (SFF) is one of the longest running events of its kind in the world. The annual June Festival brings the best new films from Australia and around the world to audiences in Sydney. As well as 250+ features, shorts, retros, and documentaries from over 50 countries across 350+ sessions at around eight Sydney-wide venues across 12 days. They are looking for a full-time Digital Marketing Manager who will be responsible for executing results-driven digital marketing activity across all SFF and TFF owned channels including website, social media and email. This role will take the lead in producing online content, managing optimisation and paid social media, providing reporting and analytics that feed into research outcomes, overseeing web functionality projects, and delivering excellent online engagement and audience growth. You will also work closely with the CRM & Ticketing Manager to ensure that the website offers customers an optimised booking experience via the website. You ensure the timely and accurate delivery of content across digital platforms, and work closely with the Head of Marketing throughout the year to deliver an exceptional brand experience, and cultivate an engaged digital community. To succeed in this role you will have a strong background in digital marketing with demonstrable experience in growing digital engagement and conversion and exceptional technical knowledge and experience using website content management systems. If this sounds like you, Apply now!