Featured jobs: Engaged Creative, TMRW Music & TEG

Engaged Creative is a creative marketing agency dedicated to growing and enhancing wedding based businesses online presence. They are currently looking for a full-time Digital Marketing Manager. In this role you will be responsible for: planning and creating content calendars for clients across all social media channels. You will monitor clients social media accounts including responding to and engaging directly with audiences in a timely and authentic way and work with the directors to create marketing strategies for clients & regularly review & update strategies. To be successful in this role you will have at least 1 years experience in a similar role and have an understanding of social media strategy. You will be part of a remote based team with team members based in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. This position is WFH and open to candidates Australia wide. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

TMRW Music is Australia’s home of electronic music. They represent some of the most exciting artists, labels and event brands. TMRW is a constantly evolving company working across the full spectrum of the music industry, covering recordings, artist management, publishing, sync, venue management, media production, touring and events.They are seeking a Marketing & Social Media Coordinator to join their Events team at Ministry of Sound & TMRW Events, part of TMRW Music Group based in Sydney. Working closely with the Marketing Director and Head of Event Development, you will be tasked with a variety of responsibilities to ensure the daily functions of their event and tour marketing campaigns run smoothly. Some of your tasks will include: creating and mastering events and touring calendars, detailing specific outputs and deliverables along with supporting internal communications by distributing meeting agendas and note taking. You will Set up and deliver EDMs as required across event and artist brand profiles and assist with data management. This position would suit a candidate with a broad range of marketing skills and an ability to adapt quickly and learn on the go. If you are passionate about marketing and are looking to find your way into the music/events industry or expand your current skill set, apply now!

TEG is a global leader in live entertainment, ticketing, digital and data. TEG believes nothing beats the live experience, whether it is concerts, sports, musicals, exhibitions or e-sports. They have a rare opportunity for a Communications Coordinator to join TEG’s Corporate Communications Team based in Sydney. The Corporate Communications Coordinator will work alongside the Corporate Communications Manager to help manage TEG’s brand, market positioning and reputation through media relations, issues management, social media and PR campaigns. This role requires a confident self-starter who is highly organised, can lead projects, and a great people person with exceptional communication skills. They are looking for someone who has demonstrated experience developing and updating a range of corporate communications materials and utilising multiple media platforms. In this role you will develop a thorough understanding of TEG services, products and offerings aligned to TEG’s strategy to promote, market, and engage industry to enhance the company’s profile. If you have Approximately 3 years’ experience in corporate media relations and have demonstrated experience developing and updating a range of corporate communications materials, utilising multiple media platforms, this could be the role for you! Apply now!