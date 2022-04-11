Do you want to work for Mumbrella’s Short listed Mid-Size PR Agency of the Year and PRIA’s National Boutique Agency of the Year (2021)? Do you yearn for an environment that values its staff as much as its clients? Do you love all things food, drinks, and entertainment? Are you ambitious, love mentoring junior staff members and leading accounts backed by an agency with an excellent reputation? Agent99 is a growing Sydney based PR and Communications Agency. They create award-winning work that integrates PR, social and digital that punches way above its weight! Due to massive growth in 2021 they are seeking a full-time experienced and highly dynamic PR Account Director/Senior Account Director to lead and support a team of upcoming PR guns, helping set priorities and mentoring to provide the utmost level of client service and results. You will report directly to the Agency Director, be responsible for and involved in new business development and pitches, as well as manage/execute on a number of key clients. To be successful in this role you’ll have 8+ PR agency experience and tertiary qualifications in PR/Comms/Marketing/Journalism. You’ll also have excellent public speaking skills, be it storytelling, verbal and written communication skills. This includes the ability to bring an idea to life and confidently pitch it to clients, run meetings and write strategies. If you think you have the determination, personality and confidence to join the Agent99 dedicated growing team, please Apply now!

Tixel is a rapidly growing ticket marketplace that is making waves, a huge positive impact, and changing the game in the live entertainment space. They are on a mission to fill every seat with a happy fan and work hand-in-hand with festivals, promoters, artists, and venues around the world. This is an exciting opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a fast-growing start-up whilst immersing yourself in tech, music, and live events. Content is one of the critical functions at Tixel, and we’re looking for a creative, results-oriented and enthusiastic full-time Content Manager to own the development and execution of our content strategy as we disrupt a massive market for the better. In this role you will own and develop the ideation, planning and production of a content strategy capable of driving acquisition, engagement and retention. You’ll also create world-class and memorable content for various marketing channels, including SEO, email, and paid marketing. To be successful in this role you will have over 3 years of proven experience in successfully managing and executing content strategies for fast-paced companies. You’ll also need to understand the importance of brand voice and know how to develop one. If you’re passionate about all things Content, you are considered an expert in your field and you’re motivated by creating content capable of driving acquisition, engagement, and retention and have a proven track record of doing so then this is the role for you! Apply now!

Kreate is an integrated communications and experiential agency specialising in the lifestyle, hospitality, FMCG, travel and retail categories. They create meaningful connections that inspire action, generate advocacy and encourage storytelling. Their communications team is focused in the lifestyle, food, hospitality and travel space and they are on the hunt for a full-time Account Manager to join their Melbourne-based team to look after some delicious and exciting clients. As an Account Manager at Kreate you are a key part of the day-to-day function of the business. You are a confident communicator, team player and project leader. You take pride in the work you do, enjoy a challenge and are constantly looking to improve by keeping your finger on the industry pulse. Your role focuses on the running of client projects, offering clients the right solution to their briefs and proactively offering services and solutions to elements you see beyond their brief. As an Account Manager within the PR and Communications team, your tasks will include client management, media and influencer liaison and pitching, content development, copywriting, developing media and influencer relationships, overseeing photoshoots, creating partnerships and generating talkability for clients. You will have at least 1 year experience in a similar role, or a few years experience as a Senior Account Executive/Account Executive looking to step up. You’ll also have excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to write clearly, pitch strongly and engage with a diverse range of audiences. If you think you’re the right person for this role please Apply now!

The Atticism were nominated as a finalist in the Mumbrella Awards as Best PR Employer. Want to know why? Because they love their staff. And yes, we know you’ve heard that before – but they truly do. Their Sydney office is designed to be a collaborative, supportive and peaceful space. They believe that happy staff produce the best work! The Atticism team are currently looking for a PR Account Manager that will deliver creative, forward thinking and persistent public relations solutions to their clients, providing first-rate customer service at all times. You will act as the clients’ main point of contact and a key source of reliable advice – your goal will be to become invaluable to their clients and be seen as an extension of their team. To be successful in this role you will have at least three years’ experience gained in a PR agency or busy press office (this can be at any level) and a proven track record in hospitality or urban lifestyle PR. If you want to be part of The Atticism team then Apply now!

The role of Social Media Manager is a pivotal role within the Marketing and DTC (Direct to Consumer) Team at P.E Nation based in Sydney. This person reports into the Senior Marketing Manager and will work alongside them to execute their global social strategy, scaling their current activity to drive engagement and build P.E Nations community globally. This role demands a thorough understanding of all things social and digital, with a passion for fashion and retail a plus. As part of their Marketing and DTC team, you will need to work collaboratively and cross-functionally partnering with PR, Creative, Digital and Retail. As for skills, they are looking for someone with an in-depth understanding of social media, with a focus on building and engaging communities. The successful candidate will be both creative and analytical, and comfortable using tools such as Google Analytics and Facebook business platform to plan and execute engaging campaigns. The ideal candidate will have a hands-on, get it done attitude and be solutions focused, not afraid to go above and beyond! P.E Nation is a tight knit team with a broad range of skills and experience and they would love someone with the same passion and drive to join them and continue to deliver world class work and experiences for their customers and community. If you have a strong experience in social media platforms such Instagram, Facebook, You Tube, TikTok and Pinterest – both across paid and organic then this is the role for you! Apply now!

Frontier Touring is Australia and New Zealand’s leading concert promoter. Frontier Touring are looking for a talented and innovative Marketing Manager to join their team. Working as part of the Marketing + Communications team, this role will act as Marketing Lead on tours from across our extensive artist roster. The successful candidate will report to their Marketing Director but be confident enough to work both autonomously and as part of our broader team. You will play a key role in the creation and delivery of creative, strategic and results driven marketing and advertising campaigns for the live businesses across all media forums, including traditional (TV, radio, print), digital (online and social), out of home (outdoor media). Your key responsibilities will include: Act as the lead marketing contact on allocated projects, liaising with artists/management/agents and record companies on the creation and approvals of all marketing materials and assets including poster artwork, print advertising, digital advertising assets, social media plans, radio carts, TV commercials. You will also develop comprehensive and proactive marketing plans and timelines with a view to maximising sales and the profile of the tour. To smash this role you will have at least five years’ experience in a marketing role. You will also have a sound understanding of Facebook Business Manager, Google adwords, programmatic and other digital marketing platforms. If this is you, Apply now!