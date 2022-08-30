GROUND is an award-winning Integrated Sydney based Social agency with a mission to create stuff that matters to people. They’re looking for a kick ass full-time Account Executive who shares their enthusiasm for leveraging popular culture and creating conversations. GROUND works with some of the most connected and entertaining brands in the industry and want the right candidate to be passionate in the areas that make both their clients and GROUND tick. Working directly into their Senior Account Manager the right candidate will be a hybrid of PR and social. You will help manage clients, creative and production teams along with partners to deliver the most engaging and recognizable work in Australia. Being versatile and collaborative is key as asks could range from helping craft content, drafting a press release, analysing campaign results to identifying & managing creators. It’s about having your finger on the pulse, having fun, and kicking goals for their much loved and celebrated brands. If you’re passionate, and have active and knowledgeable PR and social media experience this could be the opportunity for you! Apply now!

Lyka, delivers fresh, human-grade meals as a subscription service to dogs across Australia. Lyka are looking for a full-time Creative Producer, who will be based in the Sydney office, to run the planning, organising and managing end to end process of video/photography creation. You will also be on set, managing run sheets and making sure production runs smoothly. You will need to have the ability to source and manage talent and with thoughtfulness and be confident to lead and capture small scale shoots. To be successful in this role you’ll have a minimum of 3+ years in content production, experience planning and shooting small to large scale outputs across multiple channels and have excellent communication skills AND you must love dogs! If this sounds like you, Apply now!

Do you want to work for Mumbrella’s Highly Commended Medium PR Agency of the Year, and PRIA’s 2021 Boutique Agency of the Year? Do you yearn for an environment that values its staff as much as its clients? Do you love all things food, drinks, entertainment and lifestyle? Agent99 is a growing Sydney based PR and Communications Agency. They work in two specialty areas; the food, beverage, entertainment and lifestyle consumer space with world class global and local brands. Agent99 are currently seeking a full-time dynamic and personable PR Senior Account Executive to join their growing team. If you have a minimum 1-2 years PR agency experience with a skew to media relations and digital PR campaigns and experience in devising and implementing PR and social media campaigns and/or can demonstrate strong knowledge of social media platforms this is the role for you! Apply now!