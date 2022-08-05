Inspired by the divine music that shares its name, The Gospel was founded on the belief in bringing a distinct Australian approach to a traditional American whiskey to the world. The Gospel are looking for a full-time Melbourne based Marketing Creative Assistant to assist in developing and growing The Gospel brand and help in their quest to become the most loved and well-known Australian whiskey. As a junior who lives and breathes creativity and culture with a passion for social media, you may already have some industry experience under your belt or might just be starting out. What is important is your vision and ability to be creative. Some of your daily activities will include: using your creative skills to produce regular visual content for social platforms, execution of the social media strategy and managing a content calendar and community management including leading the conversations with their consumers. To nail this role you will be digital savvy with strong visual creative talent and highly skilled in tools such as Adobe Creative Suite and have native skills in all social platforms. Help The Gospel spread the good word through consumer engagement initiatives that will further build their brand awareness and convert the curious to the committed. Sound awesome? Apply now!

Candid Comms was founded on an ethos of doing great work and having a laugh along the way. Functioning as an extension of your business, they see themselves as a part of your team. They combine experience, intellect, and a pinch of audacity to build smart, creative campaigns specifically for consumer lifestyle brands. Candid is looking for a PR & Social specialist to join their growing team. Currently a remote business, which means you get to work from home or anywhere for that matter. As long as their clients and team are happy, they truly don’t mind where you’re based. You’re never alone though! Your day to day tasks will include: crafting and pitching press releases, media pitches and assisting with the development and execution of client/brand strategies. The right Candidate will be a lover of all things content (social, digital, print). A role suitable for those with 2-3 years relevant industry experience (experience in consumer comms will be viewed favourably). Hold a relevant degree such as Communications and Media, Arts, PR, Journalism or English Literature is normally expected but not essential. Experience managing midsize accounts.

Traffic is an award-winning independent transformation agency specialising in rejuvenating brands and developing through-the-line marketing campaigns for Australian and global brands. Their work encompasses all parts of brand promotion, including but not limited to brand strategy, consumer marketing, retail marketing and design. Traffic are looking for a Senior Account Manager to work on a number of exciting, high profile clients at Traffic’s Sydney office, in the property, retail and luxury goods categories. Some of your responsibilities will include: assisting with the formulation of marketing strategies, working with agency colleagues to devise campaigns that meet (and exceed) the client’s brief and expectations and meeting and liaising with a range of clients to discuss and identify their needs. To be successful in this role you will have experience in a fast-paced agency (or similar environment) and have an understanding of agency procedures, and how to maximise efficiency. If this role sounds good to you, apply now!