Avenue the Label is currently looking for a talented and passionate full-time Digital Marketing Manager to lead and grow their digital marketing and website. You will be responsible for managing all E-Commerce strategies including optimising website experience to meet business strategies and align with branding guidelines. You will also manage content updates for new launches and Avenue the Label’s Digital Marketing. Some of these tasks include: collaborating with digital ads manager to coordinate marketing strategies and help create engaging content. Tell the brand’s ethos across all digital platforms such as social media, website and email marketing. To be successful in this role you will have a passion for e-commerce and online businesses and are hungry to take a leading role to grow an emerging fashion business. If this sounds like you Apply here!

Carriageworks is the largest and most significant contemporary multi-arts centre of its kind in Australia and they are currently on the hunt for a full-time Production Manager based in their Sydney office. The Production Manager is responsible for the planning and delivery of Carriageworks presented and produced events. Including the coordination and allocation of production and technical resources, allocation of technical staff and ensuring the timely and on-budget delivery of technical and production outcomes. This role works closely with Carriageworks commercial, food and technical teams to provide event and logistics support for productions, events, functions, and exhibitions commissioned, produced, or co-produced by Carriageworks. The Production Manager will provide strong management and leadership in the planning and presentation of productions and will lead the technical team in the delivery and provision of high-quality service. Your key responsibilities will include: providing production management to productions and events by leading all elements of coordination. You are also responsible for the planning and management and implementing the technical, venue specific logistical and operational requirements for productions, events and exhibitions. If you’re excited for the next step in your career then Apply now! Are you passionate about painting? Are you passionate about walls? Why not combine your two passions? Apparition Media is an outdoor advertising agency offering a unique form of out-of-home advertising, hand-painted murals and they are currently on the lookout for new artists to join their Sydney team on a part-time basis. Specifically, Apparition Media are looking for people who have experience with painting, blending, and shading on large scale murals however they are open to any artists that thinks they have the goods. If you understand how to hustle, desire a physically active job and excel in a team environment this could be for you. If you’re a team player who works hard, shows initiative and is an all-round legend then Apply here!

Karryon is recognised as Australia’s most loved travel industry media brand and community, Karryon creates and delivers high-quality news and feature editorial, social and branded content. They build multi-channel campaigns for their industry-leading travel partners. Karryon has some hugely exciting plans for 2022 and are now on the hunt for a Sydney based Digital Marketing Executive to become an integral member of the team. Largely assisting the partnership and production team, while cohesively working with the editorial and content team. Some of your responsibilities will include: working cohesively with multi-disciplinary teams covering all aspects of the digital business and assisting in producing campaign proposals based on clients objectives and budgets. To be successful in this role you will have 2 years minimum experience in a media, marketing, publication or production environment and have strong communication skills and a passion for working with people. If this sounds like you then Apply here!

Cinema Thom is looking for an experienced Videographer / Editor to join the team for a three-month contract, with the opportunity to join the team part or full time ongoing after the contract is complete. Cinema Thom is a female-led Australian production house, helmed by producer/director & content strategist Arielle Thomas – hence ‘thom’. Since 2017, Arielle has built a team of world-class creators to make Cinema Thom a one-stop-shop for fashion, lifestyle, and brand content. Brands come to Thom for beginning-to-end production or come to the table with a niche need for video or photo content only. Either way, Thom takes a concept from ideation to unforgettable execution. Your key tasks will include: production of high-quality Video 1080 & 4K files and execution of high-end post-production using Premier Pro meeting strict delivery deadlines and quality targets. To be successful in this role you will have at least three years of experience in a similar role/s and have a high level of proficiency in Adobe Creative Cloud programs, specifically, Premiere and Photoshop. If this role excites you please Apply here!

B Creative Enterprises is an internationally recognised creative digital agency that builds brands, campaigns for wellness brands that make a difference in people’s lives. They are currently growing their Sydney team and on the lookout for a switched-on impact focused, Social media content and Community Manager who wants to make a big impression on future B Creative Projects. To be successful in this role you will need to be a strong self-starter, team player, visual communicator with experience running social media advertising and content marketing campaigns. You will be responsible for day to day client management and implementation of projects. Some of your key responsibilities will include; working closely with the Head of Marketing to develop strategies and unique approaches to marketing campaigns. You will also build and execute social media strategies through competitive and audience research. If you have experience in managing multiple social media communities and content marketing for clients/brands within similar industries and have a passion for social media and everything digital then Apply here!