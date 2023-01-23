Thinking Loud is a PR & Experiential agency based in Sydney. They create unique experiences, digital content & authentic PR campaigns that connect culture, brand and community. What makes them special, is their team’s deep understanding and unrivalled passion for popular culture & entertainment. Thinking Loud is currently on the hunt for a Group Account Director who will be responsible for delivering innovative strategies for clients, overseeing the Culture Marketing team and ensuring their output is at the highest standard, and building strong relationships with top level clients. Your key responsibilities will include: overseeing and guiding the Culture Marketing team’s accounts at a top level, objective setting and KPI tracking within the team and on campaigns and delivering innovative and strategic campaigns for clients. To be successful in this role you will need minimum 6 years PR, label, or agency experience and the ability to articulate a strategic communications plan and develop recommendations to respond to client issues and needs. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!

AUSA Hoops have spent the past decade helping Aussies chase their college basketball dreams. They create the platform and provide the opportunity for you to earn yourself a college scholarship. AUSA Hoops is seeking a dynamic and experienced Marketing Manager to join their in-house agency based in Sydney and lead the charge in elevating their brand and driving growth across their dynamic and extensive brand. As the Marketing Manager, you will have a hand in crafting and executing marketing strategy across all divisions of the company, including US Tours, AUSA training facilities, physiotherapy/performance, wholesale product sales, and retail. You will lead a talented team of content creators, a social media coordinator, and a retail coordinator to bring the brand to new heights. In this role, you will negotiate external partnerships, manage relationships with key partners, oversee their scholarship and ambassador programs, and be in charge of digital advertising. You will work directly with professional, college, and high school players for content creation and collaborate closely with coaches, physios, and other in-person teams. They are looking for a candidate with a strong background in managing and executing marketing campaigns, preferably from a boutique agency environment. The ideal candidate will be a problem solver who is passionate, reliable, and impactful in their work. If this sounds like an incredible opportunity to you, Apply now!

TMRW Music Group is a boutique Sydney based Record Label, Touring and Events Agency, representing the most in demand electronic artists & DJs from Australia and around the world. TMRW is looking for a part-time Legal Assistant who will work closely with their Lawyer and COO. Some of your responsibilities will include: performing due diligence on individuals and entities on personal/company information, assisting with initial drafts on all recording agreements and assisting with initial review and amendments on recording agreements. If you think you’re the one for this role please, Apply now!

Shriro is a leading Kitchen Appliances and Consumer Products marketing and distribution group operating in Australia and New Zealand. Shiro is searching for an energetic Brand Manager to drive international growth to their BBQ & Outdoor Living brands. The Brand Manager will report to the General Manager and lead a hard-working team of marketing professionals. The role entails responsibility for the brands’ identity and amplification – developing and executing marketing strategies that increase brand equity by controlling the brand messaging in each market. The role will lead the strategy and execution of traditional and digital marketing, product launches, content creation, communications, events, and graphic design – ensuring all plans are executed on time and within budget allocation. You will review final content produced by the team such as packaging, social media content, advertising, written articles, website, EDM’s, point of sale graphics and in-store displays. You will also manage the entire digital and social media strategy, website design and optimisation, digital advertising and social engagement. If you’re an experienced Marketing Manager who’s ready to take the next step in their career this could be the opportunity for you! Apply now!