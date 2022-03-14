Are you looking for your first full-time role in content or marketing? Do you have a natural curiosity for what makes a great TikTok video, epic Instagram Reel or immersive feature article? Then the Junior Content Producer role at Storyation is (probably) what you’ve been looking for. Contributing to the Sydney agency’s exciting and high-profile work for big brands, the Junior Content Producer supports their expert team of editors, video producers, social media pros, strategy nerds and client services managers to create and deliver branded content for digital channels like websites, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok as well as beautiful magazines and print products. Storyation is looking for someone who is eager to learn all the aspects of branded content production while bringing a professional and warm attitude to work every day. The successful candidate will support the editorial team by researching images to go with written content, support the video team by assisting with pre-production all the way through to final delivery of assets. If you hungry to put your skills to work supporting Australia’s leading content marketing agency, we want you to Apply here!

Avenue the Label is looking for a talented and passionate full-time Digital Marketing Manager to lead and grow their digital marketing and website. You will be responsible for optimising website experience to meet business strategies and to align with branding. You’ll also manage content updates for new launches and promotions and organise online launch plans to ensure an effective launch. You will work closely with their digital ads manager and head designer to coordinate marketing strategies and ensure the brand’s aesthetic is effectively communicated on all digital platforms. To be successful in this role you will have a passion for e-commerce and online business and you are hungry and want to take a leading role in helping to grow an emerging fashion business. If this sounds like you, Apply here!

The Critical Slide Society is currently looking for a full time Sales Manager to work in their Sydney office. Reporting to the GM this position is accountable for all aspects of B2B Sales of Critical Slide Internationally and direct management of NSW accounts. The role will require a highly organised and driven individual with a passion for the brand and an interest in its products, commercial skills, account management and relationship management skills and above all business development skills. Some of your key responsibilities will include: management of all NSW based accounts and co-ordination of state-based reps in Australia. To be successful in this role you will need to have experience in running sales operations. If you’re up for the challenge Apply here!

A fabulous opportunity exists for you to join the marketing and promotions team at Katarzyna in Brisbane. The role of Marketing & Promotions Executive exists to assist their marketing and venue operations teams in producing compelling content, activations and experiences for guests at our venues. This integral role is certainly not mundane and is not your typical Monday to Friday, 9 – 5! Part of the role will be based at their Head Office in Fortitude Valley working on the planning and coordination of their activations and events. The other part will be spent throughout their venues during key trading times, both curating social media content and working with the operations team to successfully execute activations. You are responsible for complete social media management and execution across all social channels, including effective planning, content creation and coordination with third parties/suppliers, engagement strategies and reporting. You will also assist in the planning and execution of creative and engaging venue activations and events within all venues. To be successful in this role you will have proven experience working on the frontline within the hospitality industry, specifically, fast-paced and high volume bars, restaurants, clubs, hotels and pubs. If you are passionate, love hospitality and being rewarded for your efforts then this is a brilliant opportunity for you to learn, grow and contribute along with a very fun and dynamic team. Apply here!

Gravity Media has an opportunity, in their Sydney head office, for a talented Marketing Manager to support their global growth ambitions. This full-time role is essential in helping Gravity Media elevate their offering, services and work stories. The role will be responsible for growing the Gravity Media brand across key broadcast, tech, media, creative and sport titles and channels to drive brand awareness. To be successful in this role you will be a natural written and spoken communicator with a passion for developing a global brand locally across Marketing, PR, Events, Social and Digital. This role will be responsible for developing new and creative growth strategies across all areas of brand marketing. This involves identifying target segments and markets, creating a brand persona and analysing information about how best to reach a target audience. This includes implementing, tracking and optimising marketing campaigns. The role is also responsible for ensuring marketing effectiveness by promoting the Gravity Media company services through various digital platforms by using SEO strategies, social media, content marketing and email marketing. If you have strong social and digital marketing experience with a track record of delivering results and the ability to balance multiple projects at the same time we’d love to hear from you! Apply here!

The Other Art Fair is a global collection of artist-led art events where everyone is welcome. They are seeking a Marketing Manager based in Sydney to oversee the marketing for its Sydney and Melbourne Fairs. They are looking for a marketing professional to help manage the Fair campaigns and drive visitor footfall to their three yearly art Fairs in Australia. This role is a broad one, and the perfect candidate will be able to switch between copywriting, to partnerships, to email builds, and forecasting on any given day. A key focus of the role is to maintain the momentum in visitor footfall and word-of-mouth reputation the Fair has gained in the past few years. You can do this by coming to the role with fresh partnership and content ideas, a passion for marketing, a love for data and the enthusiasm to get stuck into a big job within a small team. You will be working closely with the Head of Marketing to create omni-channel marketing and promotional campaigns. You’re also required to create and manage lead-generation efforts including sweepstakes, content marketing initiatives and brand partnerships. If you’re not afraid to wear multiple hats – no job being too small or too large then go on, Apply here!