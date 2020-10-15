Two Palms Media are a young, vibrant and independently owned creative agency. They are looking for a candidate to fill a full-time Public Relations Account Manager (SYD) role in Darlinghurst to work across a number of clients within the Sport, Entertainment, Travel and Food space. The ideal candidate is a media relations guru – someone who can manage busy press office activity, has existing relationships with media and is not afraid to pick up the phone to sell in a story. You will know the Australian influencer landscape inside out and back-to-front and already have your own connections working with influencers on various campaigns. To apply you will need a minimum of 4 years’ experience in PR. Read more and apply here!

Click Management is a multi-faceted gaming entertainment company servicing a global audience. Click offers management services to the world’s largest gaming and technology influencers, alongside tailor-made offerings for esports professionals.

They are currently looking for a gun Social Media Manager (SYD) to work across one of our newly launched brands alongside some of the worlds biggest YouTube talent. The ideal candidate is someone highly organised and results driven with their finger on the pulse of the ever-evolving digital marketing and trends landscape. You must be well-versed in social media management and on the bleeding edge of platform product updates, such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To apply you will need at least 5 years’ experience specifically in digital marketing and social media. Read more and apply here!

Brandalism are looking for an Account Manager (SYD) to join their awesome team of passionate and hardworking account managers. In this role, your key responsibilities include developing and growing your key accounts, developing marketing strategies and campaigns and identifying opportunities to pitch new work to clients to grow and develop your accounts. To apply you will need 3-4 years demonstrated experience as an account manager providing exceptional client service. Read more and apply here.

Little Marketing is seeking a Graphic Designer (SYD) with at least 2 years of experience for a casual or part-time role. This role is critical to their organisation, working on our clients’ design and marketing requirements including branding, website designs, print designs and general digital designs. Read more and apply here!

As one of the largest lifestyle brands in the country, KAS Australia is synonymous with innovative, quality homewares. They are seeking an E-commerce Specialist (SYD) to work alongside their Business Manager based at their Sydney Head Office in Alexandria. In this role you will support all our digital marketing strategies to co-ordinate all campaigns and strategies with our partner agencies, plan, implement and schedule all eDM’s in line with seasonal launches, promotions and other marketing initiatives. Read more and apply here!

