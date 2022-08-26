SERV. Agency is a digital marketing, creative and PR agency. They build, SERV. and grow hospitality brands. Due to the business growing rapidly they are on the hunt for a full-time Mid-Senior Designer – UX/UI to be based in their Sydney office. In this role you’ll help build, grow and define the aesthetic and creative vision for some of Australia’s best restaurants, bars and venues. Tactical deliverables include website designs, email marketing templates, production ad-hoc, resizing and light editing. To be successful in this role you’ll work smartly, aptly and efficiently across the digital landscape, with a wide variety of skills – technical and/or conceptual. You have working efficient knowledge of Squarespace and WordPress, Webflow and others looked on favourably and a strong design aesthetic, branding and typography skills. Essentially they are looking for someone who can see what ‘could be’ and beyond what ‘is’. If this sounds like you, Apply now!

Are you music obsessive? Live for the latest Tiktok trend? Know your way around scheduling tools? This could be the job for you! TMRW Music are seeking a full-time Content Creator & Coordinator to join their Sydney team! TMRW Music is Australia’s home of electronic music. Working closely with the Marketing and Events teams and reporting into the Label and Events Marketing Managers, you will be tasked with producing high frequency and high impact social content for several brands and artists. You will be responsible for cross-platform storytelling, multimedia content production, basic graphic design and video production and developing and writing engaging copy. To nail this role you’ll have tertiary qualifications in Marketing, Communications or Digital Media or equivalent work experience. You’ll have at least 2 years work experience gained in a professional environment and you’re able to think creatively about design and marketing solutions, but also have a pixel-perfect eye for detail and can use planning tools like a pro. If you’re excited to be part of this team, Apply now!

Niche Productions has established itself as an industry tastemaker, with a unique roster of emerging acts pioneering innovative sounds and a reputation for breaking new ground and expanding opportunities for their artists in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and the rest of the world. Niche are looking for someone to join their team as a full time Agent Assistant to join their fast paced Sydney office. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with exceptional administrative & organisational skills and great attitude to become a vital part of our close-knit team. In this role, you will work with the team to assist in booking and managing aspects of national tours for artists. You will be responsible for overseeing and managing the day to day booking assistant tasks, You will be liaising directly with clients (Artists and Managers) and external key industry businesses such as venues and festivals. To succeed in this role you will have a strong ability to work autonomously following protocol, and report status updates to supervisor in an efficient manner and have a high level proficiency across social media platforms. If you have a desire to learn more and progress in your career in the music industry this is the role for you! Apply now!

Committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for their students, Westbourne Grammar’s staff are members of a highly skilled, dedicated and well-resourced team. A leading independent, coeducational school in the heart of Melbourne’s fast-growing west, Westbourne’s innovative learning culture is underpinned by a strong tradition of academic excellence and student achievement. Working at Westbourne means you will be welcomed into a supportive community where you will be part of a thriving culture of professional growth and advancement. There is currently a position available for a full-time Digital Content Creator. Reporting to the Director of Community Engagement, you will have multiple responsibilities focussed on Westbourne Grammar School marketing, communications, and publications. You will create content for the school website, compile and edit content for school publications, and actively source and create content to drive our social media strategy. This role is responsible for all of Westbourne’s digital content, social media, and visual media, growing and elevating our brand and increasing reach and engagement. If you have several years of experience in a similar role, experience in school marketing, communications, and publications, and the ability to work well in a team, then this could be the role for you! Apply now!