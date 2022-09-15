TMRW Music is Australia’s home of electronic music. They represent some of the most exciting artists, labels and event brands. TMRW is a constantly evolving company working across the full spectrum of the music industry, covering recordings, artist management, publishing, sync, venue management, media production, touring and events. With a highly ambitious events schedule for 2022/23 they are seeking a Junior Creative – Design & Video Content to support their inhouse Graphic Designer and Video Editor. The Junior Creative will be focused on graphic design for digital and print, along with video content for social media and advertising. This role is based in Sydney and will sit within the marketing team and report directly into the Marketing Manager – Events & Touring. Your key responsibilities will include: designing and creating engaging, visual content (image/video) for social media posts, digital marketing advertisements, and poster/OOH advertising and delivering a high volume output across multiple projects. If you’re someone with a strong, creative vision that isn’t afraid to take on any creative/design tasks no matter how big or small this could be the role for you! Apply now!

ClassBento is a funded tech platform creating a community marketplace for fun workshops, activities and leisure experiences both in-person and online. ClassBento is currently looking for a full-time Senior Digital Content Designer based in Sydney. You will report directly to their E-Commerce Manager. This role is responsible for leading and executing creative development and producing high-quality outputs for all marketing channels, along with managing and nurturing a junior graphic designer to reach their full potential. Your goals will be to produce engaging creative that increases conversion, engagement, and reach, across all marketing and social channels. Key responsibilities will include: conceptualising, ideating and executing integrated marketing campaigns, working across multiple media touchpoints with a clear understanding of best practices for every channel. You will manage key marketing and creative campaigns from brief to delivery with design ideas that are backed up by insights. To nail this role you’ll have minimum 3-5 years experience in digital content creation roles and be digitally savvy and highly creative. If this sounds like you, Apply now!

ARC is a Sydney based creative communications agency creating relevant, meaningful and impactful content campaigns. With an interdisciplinary approach, ARC shapes stories that create culture, spark conversations and highlight brand relevance. ARC is looking for an Account Manager to lead a dynamic team of publicists with clients in the beauty, fashion & lifestyle space. You will be the strategic lead on PR strategy, brand messaging content production, you will oversee the day-to-day workflow and team development and be responsible for managing client budgets, managing profitability. To smash this role you will have at least 2 years of PR experience in a comparable position in the media relations & PR industry and have established relationships with fashion & lifestyle media. Sound awesome? Apply now!