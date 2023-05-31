Featured jobs: Thinking Loud, Grumpy Sailor Creative & Dialogue PR

Thinking Loud is a PR & Experiential agency based in Sydney. They create unique experiences, digital content & authentic PR campaigns that connect culture, brand and community. What makes them special, is their team’s deep understanding and unrivalled passion for popular culture & entertainment. They are currently on the hunt for a publicist who will be responsible for driving earned outcomes for clients, providing account / project management for key PR projects and working collaboratively with Australian media and delivering outstanding, thoughtful editorial results for all campaigns. You will be responsible for day-to-day expectations and requests of PR agency clients, covering independent artists, record label and event / entertainment accounts whilst working with cross-functional, in-house teams and contract staff to plan and implement innovative, creative PR campaigns in line with set KPIs. To be successful in this role you will have a minimum 3-4 years PR, label or agency experience and have experience managing client relationships and developing quality PR strategies. If you think this could be the opportunity for you, apply now!

Grumpy Sailor Creative is an award-winning experience design studio, driven by the sole purpose of creating experiences that help change lives, communities and organisations for the better. They collaborate with the best in the business, partnering with Australia’s most prominent cultural institutions, tech titans, and top-tier architectural and design firms. They have an exciting opportunity for an experienced and highly organised Executive Assistant and Studio Coordinator to join their tight-knit Sydney based team, to provide administrative support to the CEO and the wider studio. You will work closely with their People & Culture Lead, and provide a high level of administrative support to their visionary CEO to optimise efficiency and output. In this role you will manage internal and external communications, relationship management prompts and networking opportunities for the CEO along with championing Grumpy culture. If you have 3+ years experience supporting a C-Level Executive in a fast-paced environment and have an excellent ability to build relationships this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Dialogue PR, is one of Australia’s leading independent PR agencies specialising in consumer, leisure, and lifestyle brands and due to a number of recent new business wins they are looking for two Account Coordinators to join their Sydney based team. Built on strong strategic capabilities, they leverage their strengths in lifestyle public relations to bring together the best elements of a big agency – strategic planning, integrated thinking, and insights and award-winning creative – with the best of a boutique PR company, and a tight team of dedicated specialists with the time to focus on their client’s brands. If you pride yourself as a bit of a pop culture specialist, you will love this role showcasing your knowledge on key influencers, the latest and greatest venues about town and have your finger on the pulse when it comes to the latest trends. You will be solutions orientated, be a strong communicator and negotiator, have razor sharp attention to detail and be able to create long lasting professional relationships with colleagues, clients, influencers, media, and suppliers. If you enjoy working in a collaborative environment and are excited about rolling up your sleeves and jumping into a career in PR supported by a team that are committed to helping train and develop your skill set, this is the role for you! Apply now!