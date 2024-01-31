Featured jobs: Vivien’s Model Management, Body Science Nutrition & Thinking Loud

Vivien’s Model Management is looking for a full-time Social Media Manager and Talent Agent to be located on-site in its Sydney office. This is your opportunity to join a long-established and esteemed national model agency responsible for managing and guiding the careers of Vivien’s model and influencer talent. In this role you will manage the day-to-day of Vivien’s social media channels. You will assess the talent of prospective influencers and models and manage the development of New Faces talent including organising test shoots, workshops and Open Days and you’ll develop a broad network of contacts and building strong relationships with clients, PRs and journalists within the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industry. The successful candidate should have significant talent management experience and a thorough grounding in the negotiation of influencer and/or model contract terms, rates and usage and you must have a strong understanding and interest across all social media platforms and an enthusiasm for managing a wide range of talent. If you think this might be the role for you, apply now!

Body Science Nutrition is shaping the future of sports nutrition. They are currently looking for a full time Content Creator to join their head office in the Gold Coast. In this role you will create, curate, and activate BSc’s events, athletes, opinion leaders, campaigns and product communications across owned and social media through compelling moving and still image content. You’ll sit in the marketing team and be responsible for maximising impact, engagement and relevance of BSc’s products and activities across their network of owned and social managed channels. You will work with the wider marketing team to come up with cutting edge innovative ideas, which go beyond standard social media executions, to solidify BSc as a market leader in the sports supplement space. You will be one of the key sources of creativity in the business, always coming up with new ideas and thinking outside of the box on how they engage their community through their social channels. You’ll be part of information sharing sessions – champion social media trends and insights in the business, always looking for opportunities to grow BSc’s brand across new and existing social platforms and communities. If you have 2-3 years creating end-to-end social-first short form video and photo content and have experience of working in social media and managing a network of channels this could be the next opportunity for you! Apply now!

Thinking Loud’s PR & Experiential work gives young Australians access to ground-breaking artists, culturally intelligent content and curated brand experiences. They are on the hunt for a full-time, Sydney based Account Manager who is responsible for providing elite project management for key PR projects along with leading their team of PR Account Coordinators to deliver outstanding results for their clients. Your key responsibilities will include: overseeing the requests of PR agency clients, covering independent artists, record label, events / entertainment and consumer brand accounts while working with cross-functional, in-house teams and contract staff to plan and implement innovative, creative PR campaigns in line with set KPIs. To nail this role you will have 3+ years PR, label or agency experience and proven experience managing client relationships and developing quality communication strategies. If this sounds like the gig for you, apply now!