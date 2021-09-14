Reymond Communications is looking for a passionate and high-energy, hospitality loving Account Manager to join their team. As an agency that works with the best in their field, you will be working with some of the most exciting premium lifestyle brands in food and beverage, travel and property. Their dynamic team and work culture promotes work/life balance (such as early Friday finishes and frequent team lunches) and is located in South Melbourne. Reporting into an Account Director, the role would be ideal for an ambitious self-starter with three years or more of experience in a fast-paced agency environment. You’ll be a strong and enthusiastic communicator with an interest in working on creative, cut-through media relations and larger integrated campaigns for a variety of interesting brands. They want an excellent multitasker with a focus on problem-solving and the ability to work across multiple clients. Check out the full job description & apply now!

Garden Life are a leading Australian design brand seriously into beautiful natural spaces that energise communities. They want to help people realise the transformational joy that beautiful gardens inspire. Today, Garden Life has an iconic 1100sqm retail space in vibrant, inner-west St Peters, Sydney, they have the largest range of pots in Australia replete with an extraordinary range of hand-picked plants.

They’re looking for an outstanding and dynamic Retail Manager to create and deliver the ultimate customer experience. This is a rare and fantastic opportunity with an immediate start. They are looking for someone with at least 3 years’ experience in retail management. Naturally, you’ll be keen to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty. To be successful in this role, you’ll need to be a proactive and agile retail leader, with a positive attitude, absolute integrity and excellent interpersonal communication skills. Check it out & apply now!