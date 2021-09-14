Reymond Communications is looking for a passionate and high-energy, hospitality loving Account Manager to join their team. As an agency that works with the best in their field, you will be working with some of the most exciting premium lifestyle brands in food and beverage, travel and property. Their dynamic team and work culture promotes work/life balance (such as early Friday finishes and frequent team lunches) and is located in South Melbourne. Reporting into an Account Director, the role would be ideal for an ambitious self-starter with three years or more of experience in a fast-paced agency environment. You’ll be a strong and enthusiastic communicator with an interest in working on creative, cut-through media relations and larger integrated campaigns for a variety of interesting brands. They want an excellent multitasker with a focus on problem-solving and the ability to work across multiple clients. Check out the full job description & apply now!
Garden Life are a leading Australian design brand seriously into beautiful natural spaces that energise communities. They want to help people realise the transformational joy that beautiful gardens inspire. Today, Garden Life has an iconic 1100sqm retail space in vibrant, inner-west St Peters, Sydney, they have the largest range of pots in Australia replete with an extraordinary range of hand-picked plants.
They’re looking for an outstanding and dynamic Retail Manager to create and deliver the ultimate customer experience. This is a rare and fantastic opportunity with an immediate start. They are looking for someone with at least 3 years’ experience in retail management. Naturally, you’ll be keen to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty. To be successful in this role, you’ll need to be a proactive and agile retail leader, with a positive attitude, absolute integrity and excellent interpersonal communication skills. Check it out & apply now!
Growth Tank has an exciting opportunity for a Marketing/Social Media Intern who wants to learn how a new brand develops a network of influencers and grows through social media. The role is for a 3 month period, starting early September for 2-3 days per week working remotely or from their Surry Hills, Sydney office. They want an enthusiastic individual to join their team for a new Australian influencer network, called Student Influencers. The successful candidate will be creative, fun and ‘switched on’, someone who loves to create content and are keen to learn how to curate professional content across different social media channels. You’ll have fresh and exciting ideas and be bursting with energy to make it big in the world of marketing/social media/influencers. If you’re looking to gain practical marketing, entrepreneur and social media experience, apply now!
Vivien’s Model Management, established in 1967, is an industry leading national Australian model agency. They are currently recruiting for a Senior Model Agent/Manager for a maternity leave cover position to work on a full time basis with their booking team for a period of approximately 7 months from mid-October 2021, based in Sydney. The successful candidate must be highly organised, practical and able to work as part of a team, as well as on their own initiative. They must have excellent people skills, a positive attitude and a knowledge of, and passion for, the model/fashion industry. Some of the duties in this role will include liaising with models and clients on talent bookings, negotiating rates for talent bookings and contracts, liaising with photographers and stylists, scouting and developing models as well as general administrative and booking duties. If this sounds like the perfect job for you, spruce up that resume & apply now!
