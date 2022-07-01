Are you a team player, love to socialise and are an organisational freak? Then this role is for you! As the Director of First Impressions you will be the first point of contact for everyone that enters and contacts The Fashion Institute business based in Sydney. Your main role will be to greet, organise and attend to all enquiries, providing service with a smile and positive attitude. Some of your responsibilities will include: attending to all enquiries and appointments, answering phone calls and email management along with providing support to students and other employees. To be successful in this role you will be approachable, bubbly, and personable with excellent interpersonal skills. You will also be extremely organised with close attention to detail. If you believe you are a good fit for this role please Apply now!

VESTIRSI – Italian luxury leather goods for the smart modern woman. VESTIRSI are currently looking for a full-time entry-level Marketing, Operations & Wholesale Assistant who will work as the founder’s right hand woman across all operations of this fast growing online business based in Brisbane. This is an incredible opportunity to learn from the founder as she grows the business and expands internationally. Some of your responsibilities will include: assisting the Founder with shoot mood boards, concepts, shoot organisation, bookings, and assisting on shoot days. Assist in online store management and product upload and assisting with wholesale account relations, entering orders into our system, stock inquiries. To succeed in this role you will have 1-2 years’ experience in a similar role, working in a fashion, retail or e-commerce space and be hardworking and happy to take on a wide variety of tasks. Sound like you? Apply now!

The 6AM Agency is seeking Interns who want to kick-start their career, before you have even finished your degree. Some of the best communications practitioners and business owners cut their first years in The 6AM Agency as it’s a great opportunity to learn in a fast, professional and kind environment. The 6AM Agency is an integrated creative communications agency with a deep heritage in wellbeing and good living communications, and a specialisation in owned/social/digital/content and earned/PR. The agency is built around a team of brave, energetic, passionate and creative communications professionals who are driven to deliver best in class client results, many with decades of experience in some of the best agencies in Australia working on brilliant brands. The 6AM Agency currently have an exciting 3-month opportunity in their Sydney office for an Intern who is keen to get immersed in the world of integrated communications, from the basic foundations of what supports a brilliant, smart and agile agency to learning how strategy is developed. If you have a true interest in developing and progressing in the world of PR, brilliant creative storytelling, content, social, influencer and digital then this could be the opportunity for you! Apply now!

WOTSO provides flexible workspaces and other services in over 19 locations across Australia with more spaces on the horizon! Their spaces are home to a growing network of businesses ranging from start-ups, small to medium size businesses, corporates, non for profits and more. WOTSO has a collaborative and welcoming atmosphere, and their spaces are designed to have a ‘home away from home’ feel. WOTSO currently has an opportunity for a full-time Space Leader to join their growing Sydney team and work across their vibrant spaces. They are looking for someone who is reliable, proactive, and personable to work alongside their teams on site and friendly members. In this role it might see you starting off with training across their locations, covering leave as required with the potential to grow at a designated site. As a Space Leader you will work to maintain the smooth operations of their spaces by responding to sales leads, problem solving workspace issues, keeping a high standard to the physical presentation of the space and build member relationships. This role would suit anyone who has customer service experience and enjoys working with people. Full training is provided, and you will be joining a social and supportive team. WOTSO is a fast growing company so the successful applicant will have the potential to grow! Sound awesome? Apply now!

Adhesive is an award-winning, independent communications agency (PR, Social, Experiential, Content). They offer Their clients big agency thinking coupled with a familiar culture. Adhesive pride themselves on working with ambitious clients, and are passionate about helping them make their brands relevant, meaningful and exciting. Adhesive is on the hunt for a switched-on and ambitious full-time Public Relations Account Coordinator to join the Sydney team. This is an entry level role, and would suit a recent communications graduate. Your key responsibilities will include: daily media monitoring, coverage tracking, analysis and research, from identifying relevant influencers, media or suppliers. To be successful in this role you will have outstanding written and verbal communication skills and are enthusiastic to learn with a positive can-do attitude. If this sounds like the opportunity for you Apply now!