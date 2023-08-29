Featured jobs: humann, Thinking Loud & Eat Drink Play

Are you a recent PR or media graduate? Do you have creativity and attention to detail encoded in your DNA in equal measures? Come join the team at humann, a Sydney based independent creative communications agency with a 30 year history of making brands relevant. Their specialty is working with iconic household Aussie brands as well as their fair share of global clients too. They are looking for a full-time Public Relations Junior Consultant who will report into the Senior Consultant and working closely with their Editorial Director. You’ll be supporting the team across a range of retainer and project clients to bring PR and influencer campaigns to life. The ideal candidate will be a recent graduate with some previous internship or work experience who is proactive, has passion, and eager to learn and evolve. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

Thinking Loud is a PR & Experiential agency based in Sydney. They create unique experiences, digital content & authentic PR campaigns that connect culture, brand and community. What makes them special, is their team’s deep understanding and unrivalled passion for popular culture & entertainment. Thinking Loud is currently looking for a full-time Account Coordinator (Music & Culture) who will be responsible for providing project support across independent artists/record labels, event/entertainment and consumer brand accounts. Your key responsibilities will include: managing the day-to-day expectations and requests of assigned clients, providing creative input into existing client campaign briefs & campaigns, and new business pitches, providing support at relevant agency events and writing press releases, form media pitches, coordinate media & influencer send-outs. To nail this role you will have a minimum 1 year PR, label or agency experience and have a passion for music and culture. If this sounds like the gig for you, apply now!

Eat Drink Play is one of Sydney’s leading lifestyle publications and as the name suggests, they share the best places to eat, drink and play across Sydney. Their readers trust them to identify the best new restaurant and bar openings, special events happening across the city, luxe accommodations worthy of their next staycation, and everything in between. They are looking for a Sydney based Digital Content Creator to join the team that has a wealth of writing experience. You’ll be responsible for curating the best things to do in Sydney each week, as well as undertaking research to write editorial guides. They’d love someone with a strong background in writing and digital media, with particular skills in engaging an audience and driving clicks. You’ll be hyper-organised to run multiple platforms and work closely with the account manager to identify sale opportunities. If you have held a valued position writing for a publication in the food/lifestyle space this could be the next opportunity for you! Apply now!