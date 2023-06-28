Featured jobs: By Charlotte, Thinking Loud & Diversified Communications

By Charlotte, a well loved Australian jewellery brand is seeking a full-time Mid Weight Graphic Designer to join their Sydney office. Working closely with a well-rounded Creative, Marketing and eCom team, you would be an essential part of bringing a meaningful vision to life. In this role you will enhance the omnichannel presence of the brand by designing engaging art, print and digital assets that is consistent across all channels. You will design, produce and manage interactive, high-impact artwork for eDMs, social media, promotional templates, website, mobile and visual guides and produce artwork for seasonal campaigns in line with the creative strategy. To succeed in this role you will have proven Graphic Design experience, minimum 3 years in a Graphic Designer role and the ability to quickly generate creative concepts and finished work. If you think this could be the opportunity for you, apply now!

Thinking Loud is a PR & Experiential agency based in Sydney. They create unique experiences, digital content & authentic PR campaigns that connect culture, brand and community. What makes them special, is their team’s deep understanding and unrivalled passion for popular culture & entertainment. Thinking Loud is currently on the hunt for a full-time music obsessed Senior PR Manager. The role of Senior PR Manager is to lead and inspire the Music team to deliver outstanding results to their clients. In this role you will oversee the key PR clients within the agency, covering independent artists, record label, events / entertainment and consumer brand accounts and you are responsible for providing senior counsel into key PR projects and retained client accounts, working with account teams to ensure projects are delivered successfully on time and on budget. To nail this role you will have a minimum 6 years PR, label or agency experience and proven experience managing client relationships and developing quality communication strategies. If you think this sounds like the role for you, apply now!

Diversified Communications is a global media and events company that provides market access, education and information to a range of business communities. They run face-to-face events, digital products and publications. They pride themselves on offering unique customer experiences that deliver true business value and a great return on investment for their exhibitors and clients. Diversified are seeking a Content Producer to join their team and contribute to the invigoration of industries through compelling content. In this newly developed role, you will report to the Head of Product and focus on their Food Portfolio, which encompasses the wide food industry, from processing to hospitality and food service. As the Content Producer, your primary responsibility will be to collaborate with Product Managers, marketing, and sales teams to create tailored content pieces that support year round brand awareness and grow their audiences in emerging segments. You will also contribute to conference and summit themes, while taking ownership of regular content production (editorial, audio, and video) across their five existing food brand platforms. This content will support web articles, social media posts, edms, newsletters, and other non-campaign communications. To excel in this position, the ideal candidate is a strategic thinker, an enthusiastic self-starter with great attention to detail. You will utilise research and customer insights to continuously improve conference programs. Additionally, you must be comfortable engaging and communicating with senior-level stakeholders and partners, and working cross functionally. If this sounds like you, apply now!