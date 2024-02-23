Featured Jobs: beA, AP-REPS & Minti

beA is a boutique strategy and events agency, helping their clients to achieve commercial success through exciting activations, thoughtful strategy and engaging marketing. They are currently looking for a full-time Graphic Designer to join their Sydney team. Reporting in to the Director of Strategy, you will be their inhouse creative lead, helping to deliver great work for their clients. You will provide graphic design and creative support for beA’s marketing work (strategies, social media, emails, brand identity, campaign creatives), and event production work (event branding, creative ideas and moodboards, collaterals). Your days will be varied, some days you’ll be deep in creative thinking for proposals, then jumping into designing an email or a social post for a client, then putting together creative concepts for a brand or a campaign. To nail this role you’ll have 5 to 8 years of graphic design experience. You have a really solid approach to design: you know how to inspire yourself, you know how to manage your time and you are agile with client feedback. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

AP-REPS is a growing creative agency representing photographers / stylists / hair and make-up artists working across all areas of fashion and advertising. Based in Sydney they are searching for a full-time Photographic Agent/Producer with experience in photographic production and talent representation. In this role you will manage: photographer representation, the production of shoots, business development and marketing along with website management and curation. To be successful in this role you will have a sound knowledge of production and marketing and a fashion background is preferred. If this sounds ,like it could be the role for you, apply now!

Minti is a boutique kids clothing brand based in Melbourne. They care about creating kids clothing using quality fabrics, an ethical production process & biodegradable packaging. They hand-draw all their own artwork and design everything in their Melbourne space. Minti is currently looking for some casual Pickers and Packers who are available to start as soon as possible. The job involves picking and packing orders for their clothing brand and they require hardworking people with a great eye for detail and accuracy. The role will include putting stock into sizes, picking stock as per orders, taping up and lifting boxes. If you are friendly and reliable this could be a great opportunity. Apply now!