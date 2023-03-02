Encore is a leading event production company across 23 countries worldwide and they’re looking for an awesome Sydney based Digital Brand Manager to look after their APAC region. As their Digital Brand Manager your chief role is to translate their brand into beautiful and engaging digital communications. This extends right across the digital world remit from managing their website/s to engaging customers on social media. Some of your day to day duties will include: Automation – Develop and implement demand generation strategy, CRM – Work closely with the Sales team to manage a CRM platform and Social Media – Develop, implement and manage Encore’s social media. To be successful in this role you’ll be highly experienced with CRM and marketing automation platforms and Google Analytics 4. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!

Crowbar is looking for a Venue Booking and Admin Assistant to help with booking local line-ups, front bar events and after parties; and managing back-end administration of event bookings, ticketing and contracts. The right candidate is passionate about live music and based in Sydney, with industry relationships and a great knowledge of local, national and international artists from a variety of genres – punk, rock, indie, metal, hardcore and everything in between. This position is starting as part-time but can grow to full time quickly. Some of your responsibilities will include: advancing logistics of all events – agreements, worksheets, production, announcements and ticketing – building events, monitoring sales and marketing alongside social media and marketing team. If you’re experienced with booking events this could be the role for you! Apply now!

beA is a boutique strategy and events agency, helping their clients to achieve commercial success through exciting activations, thoughtful strategy and engaging marketing. beA is on the hunt for a full-time Event Producer based in Sydney. Reporting into the Head of Production, you will be part of the events team across a range of our accounts, helping to create and deliver work that meets their client’s objectives. Your days will be varied, from research for a concept, to locking in suppliers, reconciling a budget to being onsite helping bring an event to life. To smash this job you’ll have 3+ years of event production experience under your belt – so you know the language and the pace, perhaps you’re a self described “event nerd”. You’ll also love building out a slick, detailed event run sheet, and you know how to keep projects on track and on budget. Sound awesome? Apply now!