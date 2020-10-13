Spin & Co is a leading brand agency based on the Gold Coast offering services in public relations, digital marketing, social media, advertising and content. They are on the hunt for full-time Tik Tok & Social Content Coordinator (GOLD COAST) to work directly with the Group CEO on content creation as well as the broader team. In this role your key responsibility is to plan and design a strategy around content for various social media platforms in particular TikTok, but also including Instagram and Facebook etc. The key to be successful for this position is creativity. The right candidate for this role will need to submit their TikTok account as part of their application. Read more and apply here!

iD are a communications collective where brand identity is explored, challenged, EVOLVED and AMPLIFIED. They have both a national and Trans-Tasman footprint, with offices based in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland. Their team is made up of senior digital, creative, PR, marketing & event specialists. Their knowledge and expertise are diverse and comprehensive. No job is too big or too small. They are currently on the hunt for a Creative Director (SYD/MELB) be responsible for both the creative direction of the agency’s clients and the iD Collective brand. are looking for someone who is bold, passionate, has a can-do attitude – and ideally has an advertising agency background. To apply you will need to have a minimum 5 years in a similar role and relevant formal education.Read more and apply here!

Lush are seeking a full-time Graphic Designer and Artworker (SYD), based in their office in Villawood, NSW. In this role, you will assist in the timely production of both operational and creative assets, deliver completed design briefs across both print and online, according to deadlines, and deliver friendly and reliable service to the rest of the business on behalf of the Design department. To apply, you will need to show a passion and natural flair for graphic design, and an understanding of the LUSH brand, as well as have a firm understanding of InDesign and Illustrator. Read more and apply here!

Want more?

Funch are currently looking for a Digital Marketing Assistant (MELB) to join their passionate and active Forbidden Foods team in Melbourne, working predominately on the FUNCH brand. To apply you will need at least 1-2 years prior experience working in Social media, content creation and/or digital marketing. Read more and apply here!

Circle In is a fast growing SaaS startup on a mission to make a better world for working parents and carers. They are seeking a full-time Sales Development Representative (MELB) to join their team. In this role, you will leverage your sales experience to drive new business sales through top of funnel activities such as personalised outreach to Circle In’s key target markets both in Australia and the US. To apply you will need a strong understanding of the sales process and techniques used to acquire new customers, and can demonstrate this to us. Experience in consultative selling would be advantageous. Read more and apply here.

The Creative Store are hiring a Mid Weight Creative Producer (SYD) to join their team on a casual basis. The role is for 4 days per week and will allow you to work completely remotely, so we are open to Sydney wide applications. You will need to go in for regular meetings, therefore should have access to transport and be okay to make the commute, on average, once a week. In this role you will develop creative cconcepts for videos, advising on story strategy and writing concepts, treatment and scripts. Read more and apply here!

If & When are seeking a part-time Content and Communications Manager (SYD) to join their team. Key responsibilities include meeting with clients to identify and conceptualize campaign strategies, designing and organize an optimal campaign inside budget constraints and locating and secure talent and resource before campaign launch. Read more and apply here!

Cinch Skin are hiring a part-time Content and Community Coordinator to join their team. In this role you will need copywriting skills, or a flair for writing, an eye for great design and tech savvy skills that mean you can work your way around the world wide web easily and efficiently with familiarity with all major social media platforms. Read more and apply here!

Magnum & Co are seeking a full-time Global Account Manager (SYD) to join their Sydney team. The successful candidate will enthusiastically manage the Converse All Stars program in 30 cities across the globe, comprising 2000+ members. To apply you will need a solid account management experience (3-4 years in an agency environment). Read more and apply here!

Wedding Styling Sydney are seeking an amazing Wedding and Event Producer who is passionate and detail orientated and loves being a team member and can also shine working independently. This is a casual crew role to help us on site at our Weddings and Events. Mostly Thursday to Sunday and evening work which requires at least a moderate level of fitness. Read more and apply here!

L&A Social is one of Australia’s fastest growing social media agencies. They are on the lookout for a talented Account Manager with 2+ years experience to join their team! This role wants you to straddle the line between accounts and creative with the ability to speak social media in both contexts. To apply you will need 2+ years in a similar role an understanding and passion for social media that you can translate directly to your client. Read more and apply here!

