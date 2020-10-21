Eleven PR are one of the most-awarded PR agencies in the country, known for big, creative-led work that creates cultural impact. They’re part of a global network, sitting with and completely plugged into our creative agency. They are currently on the hunt for a Social Media Manager (SYD) to join their growing social team. The Social Media Manager will be responsible for implementing social media strategies, copywriting, managing content development, community management/moderation, content management, campaign reporting and social ideation. To apply you should have at least two years’ experience working across social and content media and experience in critical analysis of audience data. Read more and apply here!

Goodbyes is a resale service and shopping experience that extends the lifespan of well-made garments, shoes and accessories. They are seeking a Store Manager (MELB) to be responsible for the overall operation of the store. In this role, your key responsibilities include the training and ongoing development of your team, rostering, customer communication and relations and stock quality control. To apply you will need at least one year of management experience, a good brand/label and

garment and fabric knowledge and a genuine and patient attitude. If this sounds like you, read more and apply here!

VANDAL are a media company specialising in motion design, digital art, animation, visual effects, virtual reality, augmented reality, digital placemaking and niche art, design and experiential projects. They are on the lookout for a Producer of Advertising, VFX and TVC’s (SYD) to join their team.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 3 years plus, in a client facing role with experience of working within a production driven environment. They will need to be a team player and have the ability to take on a multiple project including the assistance of production colleagues, when possible. In this role you will plan and manage all aspects of a client’s project, including but not limited to scoping the project, the initial visual effects breakdown, planning studio resources, managing resources and monitoring the progress of work and liaising with the client. Read more and apply here!

A secret private advertiser (sports apparel business) is seeking an experienced and creative Social Media Coordinator (MELB) to join their growing marketing team. As a Social Media Coordinator, you will be responsible for developing and implementing Social Media strategy to increase the online presence and improve marketing and sales efforts. Reporting into the Marketing Manager, you will play a key role in assisting in the preparation, planning, coordination, and deployment of the weekly social content calendar, including the day to day management of monitoring social media and community interactions, developing original content and creative ways to increase brand awareness, web traffic, customer engagement and increase sales. To apply you’ll need 1-3 years experience in a similar role, proficiency with social media management tools and experience with SEO, keyword research and Google Analytics. Read more and apply here!

Global Footcare are a leading company with a can-do culture. They are looking for a Social Media Assistant and Content Creator (Gold Coast) to bring new ideas and skills to the team and business. Key responsibilities include posting approved content regularly on various social media platforms and keeping the accounts up to date, designing and creating graphics for use online and creating interesting and compelling content, including live video. To apply you should have experience in social media platforms and proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Indesign, Illustrator, Photoshop). Read more and apply here.

