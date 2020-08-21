Eleven PR are one of the most-awarded PR agencies in the country, known for big, creative-led work that creates cultural impact. They are currently seeking a full time Social Media Manager & Social Media Creator (SYD). Working closely with the Social and Digital Lead, you will be responsible for implementing social media strategies, copywriting, managing content development, community management/moderation, content management, campaign reporting and social ideation. To apply, you will need to have at least 2+ years’ experience of social media management under your belt, and experience in critical analysis of audience data. This is a role for someone who loves disrupting to create great work and build memorable digital and social content for our partners. If you think you have what it takes, read more and apply here!

Chic Talent Management is a boutique talent management company that launched in 2005 to compliment Chic Model Management – Australia’s number one model agency. They are currently searching for a Talent Coordinator (SYD) to be a team player and support to their group of talent managers and agents. Reporting to the General Manager, your day to day will include general admin & project support. The role is a diverse one, you will be assisting with compiling presentations, databases, lists etc, research, contracts etc as required. Ideally you will have previous agency experience. Read more and apply here!

Calling all fashionistas!! Hello Molly are on the lookout for a Fashion Designer (SYD). In this role, your responsibilities will include designing, creating and executing capsules as well as researching and analysing relevance and execution of trends, both in Aus and internationally from a variety of sources, and translating that for the Hello Molly customer. To apply, you will need 3 + years experience in Fashion Design, a tertiary qualification in Design is preferred but not essential. They are looking for a team player with a positive attitude. If you are an innovator who knows which trends to start and which to follow- this job is for you, read more and apply here!

Want more?

Take a seat.

AmazingCo are hiring a full time Expericne Manager – Australia (MELB). Managing a growing team, you will play a lead role in managing the delivery and expansion of experiences across Australia. You will jump into a fast paced start-up culture, having responsibility from day one to own and manage the region. Reporting to the Global Experiences Manager, your responsibilities will be varied and challenging including team management, oversight of experience quality, planning and launching new experiences, building relationships with providers, and managing feedback. Read more about this unique role here!

The Creative Store are hiring a full time Senior Lighting Design Lead (MELB). In this role you will be responsible for coordinating the design team and the technical design elements of the projects. You will oversee the design team providing advice, support, and feedback to deliver technical project documentation from concept design to implementation. Read more about this unique role here!

Questra Immigration are seeking a Digital Designer (MELB) to be responsible for conceptualising and building creative, user-friendly experiences that drive users to their channels and services. You will be delivering a range of visual content for social advertising, eDMs, campaign videos, branding executions, landing pages, UI content and more. To appl you will need around 3 years of experience in digital design and a sound knowledge of Adobe Suite. Read more here!

Dinosour Designs are hiring a casual Sales Assistant (BRIS) to assist their Brisbane team in the running of the James Street and Wintergarden stores. The ideal candidate will thrive on delivering outstanding service and exceeding sales targets. You must be available to work a minimum of 4 days per week, including weekends. Read more here!

