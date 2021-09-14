Do you love social media and want to work for an iconic Australian fashion brand? Your dream job has just arrived!

White Sands Swim is looking for a Social Media Coordinator and Content Creator to join their team on a 3 month contract, with the possibility of becoming a permanent role! Based in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane or the Gold Coast, this is an exciting opportunity for someone who has 1-2 years of experience in a similar role or is studying. The successful candidate will possess a genuine love of social media and Australian fashion, along with skills across all social media channels. You will also have a natural knack for understanding branding, design principles and engaging copywriting skills. Your key responsibilities will include content planning, creating and publishing, social media scheduling, social media fluency, copywriting and influencer outreach. Check out the full job description & apply now!

EdwardsAndCo is Australia’s leading hair agency, housing the country’s most innovative and trend-setting hair stylists and makeup artists. Known for creating beautiful colour work, EdwardsAndCo has developed a significant following on social media platforms and has a rapidly expanding eCommerce platform.

They are currently on the hunt for a Social Media Manager who will own the social media strategy and execution for EdwardsAndCo, EdwardsAndCo Education and Jaye Haircare, across all platforms. You will be tasked with creating and sharing highly engaging content for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Pinterest such as posts, stories, IGTV, reels, and guides. The role is based in Sydney, however once restrictions ease, you will be occasionally visiting their Sydney, Melbourne and Queensland salons to capture content. If you’re passionate about design and branding, apply today!

Electric Collective is seeking a proactive, positive and confident Communications Specialist to work across their expanding roster of global and Australian clients and projects at the forefront of youth and culture. Working with a closely knit and passionate team, the Communications Specialist manages key accounts in the fashion, beauty, and design realms, as well as contributing to their not for profit people and planet division. This role based in Sydney, takes a hands-on approach to ensuring delivery of KPIs for clients, in addition to making a proactive and positive contribution to the growth and culture of the agency. Responsibilities include developing the strategic direction for allocated accounts, managing and implementing PR and media relations activities on behalf of allocated clients, suggesting initiatives to boost results, displaying leadership quality and is also expected to contribute to the agency’s overall success and well-being. Apply now!

Who In The Zoo Recruitment currently have 3 incredible opportunities for experienced Senior Graphic Designers and Mid-level Graphic Designers with relevant fashion, beauty or lifestyle industry experience, a creative eye and innovative approach. All of these roles are based in Sydney, and is your chance to work with some of the fashion & beauty industries best brands. All of these roles support and provide positive work environments, focusing on collaboration and progression! The successful candidates will create and manage design briefs, ensuring creative campaigns, digital concepts and requirements are met and are inline with the brand aesthetic. You will develop the brands style guide and advocate a consistent use of design standards across all digital marketing to build a genuine connection with the customer, design styling videos and collaborate with the wider business to drive engagement. Check them out and apply today!