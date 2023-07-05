Featured jobs: The Photo Studio, Rumble Studios & Yango

The Photo Studio is an industry leader in innovative magazine style fashion portraits & modelling portfolios, with over 50 staff across their already established warehouse studios in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. They are a studio that is fast-paced, energetic and passionate about what they do. The Photo Studio is looking for a Photographer Assistant to be a part of their studio. This will be a great position for anyone who is passionate about fashion/portrait photography and wants to get hands-on studio experience working in a dynamic, fun-filled environment. In this role you will learn from industry leaders with years of experience. You’ll be enrolled into their Assistants Academy designed to enhance your learning experience and you’ll get to use the studio towards the end of your internship, to build and work on your own portfolio. To succeed in this internship you should be punctual, friendly, hardworking and have a positive work ethic. If this sounds like a good opportunity for you, Apply now!

Rumble Studios is a sound design & music post-production studio based in Chippendale, Sydney. Their passion is creating great sound design & music for the advertising & television industry, and they pride themselves on their creativity and client experience. They’re looking for a talented and enthusiastic Sound Designer with a solid understanding of Pro Tools and can-do attitude. Your key responsibilities will include: session preparation (load AAFs, preliminary tracklay / dialogue clean etc.), creative sound design & daily assisting of senior sound designers, file management and production music searches. This role would suit a people person who can work well with clients on creative jobs as well as working well within the team. If this sounds like you, apply now!

Yango is a full-service Sydney based media agency with digital at the heart. They stay on the cutting edge of media to deliver client-centric solutions – from their product offering, to providing strategic recommendations and beyond. They are currently looking for a full-time SEO and Content Executive. This role sits within the Product stream at Yango however you will work closely with all members of the core team of the business. Day to day, you will work primarily with the SEO and Content Director, as well as the rest of the product streams, to deliver a high performing product offering. You will be required to work within a team to deliver on your duties, assist with business development, assist with the creation of new processes, contribute to the implementation and management of organic search and content campaigns, and contribute to client account management. You will also assist the client streams across strategy and training/education, and assist with upskilling them across SEO and Content. If you have 1 or 2 years of SEO experience and a good understanding of the SEO and Content space this could be the role for you! Apply now!