Featured jobs: The Photo Studio, The Photo Studio Academy & Team Event

Are you experienced in assisting a Studio Manager in a fast-paced creative environment, who seeks to make a positive impact? Do you want to work in a fun studio environment that combines creativity and leadership? The Photo Studio is Australia’s leader in fashion portraiture and model portfolios, with locations in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Their mission is to push boundaries and inspire diversity in their industry while showing that everybody can look amazing on camera. They are currently looking for a full-time Assistant Studio Manager to join the Sydney team. In this role you will assist in managing the day to day operations of the studio floor to ensure a smooth, professional studio operation delivering the highest level of efficiency and customer experience. You will ensure all clients and visitors receive 5 star customer service and are treated as welcome guests and work with Studio Manager to ensure the studio facilities are maintained including equipment including cameras, lights, sets, backdrops, props and the general workspace. To nail this role you’ll be a committed photo industry professional with a minimum 2 years of experience in an ongoing role demonstrating a track record of professionalism. If you want to be part of a motivated team culture with a fun and rewarding work/life balance this is the opportunity for you! Apply now!

Are you a budding photographer with a passion for fashion and portrait photography? Do you dream of gaining hands-on studio experience in a dynamic and fun-filled environment as a Photography Intern? Look no further than The Photo Studio Academy – Assistants! The Photo Studio Academy is at the forefront of innovative education in magazine-style fashion portraits and modelling portfolios. With established warehouse studios in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, their passion-driven team of over 50 staff is dedicated to pushing boundaries and inspiring diversity in the modelling industry. Unlock your photographic potential as you delve into the art of image-making through our insightful online courses and practical in-studio days and workshops. You will learn the ins and outs of managing a successful photoshoot, and gain insights into what it takes to create stunning visual masterpieces.Their experienced team will mentor and guide you, providing you with invaluable knowledge to hone your craft. If you can commit to two days a week for 15 weeks or 240 hours, and get ready to make your mark in the world of photography, apply now!

Team Event is a special event production agency that has been creating bespoke experiences since 1999. Covering services from full event management, to production, design and creative direction, they are renowned for their creative approach to work. They are looking for an Office Manager who is a genuinely good human to join the Sydney team in a full-time role, to provide a strong and constant support with a calm approach amongst the high energy events they are managing day to day. You will be a highly motivated individual who loves working in a fast-paced environment. As the Office Manager, you will be at the heart of the company’s operations, coordinating various tasks to ensure the seamless functioning of the office and supporting the event planning. That could be anything from booking travel to stuffing gift bags with luxury items. To nail this role you’ll be experienced as an Office Manager, Administrative Assistant, or experience in a similar role and have exceptional organisational and multitasking skills, and a high attention to detail. If this sounds like you, apply now!