Featured jobs: The Photo Studio Academy, Toast Society & bübish Luxe & Sydney Film Festival

Are you a budding photographer with a passion for fashion and portrait photography? Do you dream of gaining hands-on studio experience in a dynamic and fun-filled environment? Look no further than The Photo Studio Academy – Assistants! The Photo Studio Academy, powered by The Photo Studio Australia, is at the forefront of innovative education in magazine-style fashion portraits and modelling portfolios. With established warehouse studios in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, their passion-driven team of over 50 staff is dedicated to pushing boundaries and inspiring diversity in the modelling industry. They are currently looking for a Photography Assistant who will embark on an exciting journey of theoretical and practical learning. Unlock your photographic potential as you delve into the art of image-making through our insightful online courses and practical in-studio days and workshops. You’ll have the opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals, gaining hands-on studio experience that will set you apart in the world of photography. If you want to be a part of this opportunity, apply now!

Toast Society & bübish Luxe are both Adelaide based Fashion brands focussing on women’s outerwear. They operate a direct to consumer business using their online platforms and a wholesale business in which they stock to stores nationally and internationally. A position has become available for a Graphic Designer to join their small team supporting all areas of graphic design, social media marketing and e-commerce. They are looking for a highly creative, energetic and enthusiastic individual with a natural creative flair who is capable of working with others but can also self manage and drive creative direction. The successful candidate isn’t afraid to think outside the box. You will be responsible for content creation for marketing purposes, including graphics for social media, GIFS, clothing flat lays, e-commerce content creation, product launch edits, image editing. To be successful in this role you will have at least 2-3 year’s graphic design experience, preferably in the Fashion industry and have a high understanding of Photoshop, InDesign & Illustrator. If this sound like the role for you, apply now!

The Sydney Film Festival (SFF) is one of the longest running events of its kind in the world.The annual June Festival brings the best new films from Australia and around the world to audiences in Sydney. They are on the hunt for a Partnerships Manager who is responsible for and manages all partner acquisition and growth, defining objectives and timelines, establishing and utilising data-driven practices and overseeing a partnership program that drives meaningful revenue and retention. The Partnerships Manager, in conjunction with any third-party contractors, will identify and develop new partnership opportunities for the procurement of new partners; build and strengthen relationships with existing partners and oversee delivery of all partner benefits and accurate and timely reporting. The Partnerships Manager will report directly to the CEO and work closely with SFF Heads of Department within the organisation to devise and deliver exceptional proposals; to maximise opportunities for partners; and to deliver memorable service and events that reflect the high standard of the Festival. The Partnerships Manager will not only ensure the Festival meets all contracted deliverables, but that it exceeds partner expectations to build long-term, fruitful relationships. If you have initiative and self-drive, with strong management and leadership skills to manage a small team during the Festival period and 5 – 8 years’ experience in sales, marketing, strategy and/or partnership roles, preferably within the arts or entertainment industry this is the gig for you! Apply now!