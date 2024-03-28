Featured jobs: LUCAS Restaurants, The Photo Studio & Lowes

Home to Australia’s most beloved and acclaimed restaurants, including Chin Chin Melbourne and Sydney, LUCAS Restaurants is Australian in their approach and unbound by dining traditions, creating venues and experiences to be shared with others. They are currently looking for a full-time Brand Manager based in Melbourne who will support the Head of Marketing in developing and delivering strategic marketing plans across their selected portfolio of LUCAS Restaurants brands. This role will work in partnership with their Digital and Creative teams to develop and execute industry leading marketing campaigns across their selected portfolio of LUCAS Restaurants brands. In this role you will work collaboratively with the Head of Marketing, Operations Managers and General Managers to create tailored marketing plans across all relevant venues and you’ll ensure cohesion between restaurant teams and the Marketing department, to ensure that marketing activity is effective, collaborative and implemented correctly. To be successful in this role you will have minimum 5 years experience within brand agency or in-house and a strong ability to manage relationships with internal and external suppliers, partners, and stakeholders. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

The Photo Studio Academy, powered by The Photo Studio Australia is at the forefront of innovative education in magazine-style fashion portraits and modelling portfolios. They are currently looking for a budding Photographer Intern with a passion for fashion and portrait photography. In this role you will unlock your photographic potential as you delve into the art of image-making through their insightful online courses and practical in-studio days and workshops. You’ll also have the opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals, gaining hands-on studio experience that will set you apart in the world of photography. If this sounds like an awesome opportunity to you, apply now!

Lowes is a trusted Australian retailer dedicated to providing quality menswear, schoolwear, workwear and unisex clothing. With a proud 125-year history as a 100% Aussie-owned company, they have grown into an iconic brand with nationwide network of 200 stores. Lowes is seeking a dynamic individual to join their Sydney team as a Senior Marketing coordinator. In this role you’ll be at the forefront of developing, curating, and publishing fresh content daily and you’ll forge partnerships with influencers to create sponsored content that aligns with our marketing strategy. If you are passionate about social media, marketing, and e-commerce and have a keen eye for trends and an innate ability to connect with audiences this is the role for you! apply now!