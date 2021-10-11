Clearwater Agency is an award-winning performance based digital agency providing bespoke, full-service digital solutions. Do you have retail store or phone experience? Or have completed a marketing degree or internship? If you’ve got a passion for digital marketing, this could be the job for you!
They are currently seeking a Junior Digital Marketing Specialist to join their team in Melbourne. This role is ideal for someone who is looking to take the next big step and make the natural progression into a leading digital marketing agency. They’ll plot a training and career development path where you’ll be responsible for campaign management across a portfolio of your own clients, including the technical hands-on delivery of: Facebook and Instagram Ads, Google Ads and more. Check out the full job description & apply now!
They are on the hunt for a Marketing Coordinator to join their talented team in Melbourne! They want someone who is obsessed with marketing & lives for dining. You’ll work on some of Australia’s most exciting restaurants, creating new campaigns, throwing parties and collaborating with all sorts of wonderful creatives and brands. They have amazing in-house creatives, content and social experts, your job will be to harness their talent and work collaboratively with their Marketing Manager and Creative Director to bring their brands to life across all channels. If this sounds like the job for you, apply now!
What are you still doing here? Time to get applying!
