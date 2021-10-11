Clearwater Agency is an award-winning performance based digital agency providing bespoke, full-service digital solutions. Do you have retail store or phone experience? Or have completed a marketing degree or internship? If you’ve got a passion for digital marketing, this could be the job for you!

They are currently seeking a Junior Digital Marketing Specialist to join their team in Melbourne. This role is ideal for someone who is looking to take the next big step and make the natural progression into a leading digital marketing agency. They’ll plot a training and career development path where you’ll be responsible for campaign management across a portfolio of your own clients, including the technical hands-on delivery of: Facebook and Instagram Ads, Google Ads and more. Check out the full job description & apply now!

The Balcony Garden is a supplier of designer pots and planters. They ship nationally to stockists, trade and retail customers. Many of their clients include Australia’s leading architects, interior designers and landscape designers. They are currently looking for a Manager for our Sydney Showroom, located in the Northen Beaches.

The successful candidate will need experience working in a showroom or retail role, have a keen interest or experience in interior/landscape design and be highly organised with a friendly phone manner. You will need to possess excellent time management and organisational skills and have a consultative and solutions-based approach to sales. This is a great opportunity to work in a rapidly growing business with a great workplace vibe and be exposed to industry-leading landscape businesses and practices.

Lucas Restaurants is home to Australia’s most beloved and acclaimed restaurants, including Chin Chin Melbourne and Sydney, GoGo Bar, Kisumé, Hawker Hall and Baby, as well as the newly opened Society. Australian in their approach and unbound by dining traditions, creating venues and experiences to be shared with others.