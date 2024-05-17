Featured jobs: Potentia Solutions Leisure, The Photo Studio & LUCAS

With over 2 decades in the hospitality sector, globally, Potentia Solutions Leisure has risen to new heights pioneering the approachable lifestyle dining, luxury and nightlife. They strive to be the market leaders in the hospitality sector and are renowned for developing and creating successful and innovative concepts to enable businesses and operators to fulfil their goals with creative and uncompromising management solutions. Potentia Solutions Leisure are a young and dynamic team based in Brisbane and they are looking for a Group Photographer and Videographer as their group is expanding from 5 venues to 8 venues in the next 6 months. You will hire other photographers under your control in the next few months. The average workload is 3 photoshoots and 2 videos per week but this can change based on season and activations. You are required to own all your own equipment however they are happy to buy some specific equipment if necessary. If this sounds like the gig for you, apply now!

The Photo Studio Academy, powered by The Photo Studio Australia is at the forefront of innovative education in magazine-style fashion portraits and modelling portfolios. They are currently looking for a Photography Assistant, where you’ll embark on an exciting journey of theoretical and practical learning. Unlock your photographic potential as you delve into the art of image-making through their insightful online courses and practical in-studio days and workshops and immerse yourself in the daily operations of a top-notch photography studio. Learn the ins and outs of managing a successful photoshoot, and gain insights into what it takes to create stunning visual masterpieces. This is not your typical internship! You’ll have the opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals, gaining hands-on studio experience that will set you apart in the world of photography. If this sounds like an incredible opportunity, apply now!

Home to Australia’s most beloved and acclaimed restaurants, LUCAS Restaurants are currently looking for an Assistant Brand Manager who will support the General Manager of Marketing and Brand Manager in developing and delivering strategic marketing plans across the suite of LUCAS Restaurants brands. This role will work in partnership with their Digital and Creative teams to develop and execute industry leading marketing campaigns across their selected portfolio of LUCAS Restaurants brands. In this role you will work collaboratively with the Venue General Managers, and Brand Manager to create tailored marketing plans across all relevant venues while ensuring cohesion between restaurant teams and the Marketing department, to ensure that marketing activity is effective, collaborative and implemented correctly. To be successful in this role you’ll have a minimum 4 years’ experience within brand agency or inhouse and a strong ability to manage relationships with internal and external suppliers, partners, and stakeholders. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!