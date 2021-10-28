No Fuss Event Hire is looking for an organisational super star to look after the sales, management and delivery across a large range of high profile events based in Melbourne! As Key Account Manager, you will be responsible for assisting with the administrative duties as required including answering phones and enquiries – assist in maintaining required project documentation along with OH&S compliance and assist the Operations & Sales team with reporting requirements. You will also be responsible for the development of quotations and operational plans as directed, manage key contracts, including understanding client requirements and products products and services and be responsible for maintaining and managing your personal performance. They want someone with a proactive attitude toward building new relationships with potential clients and retaining relationships with existing. This is a great opportunity to join a tight knit team of professionals, check it out & apply now!

Lucas Restaurants is home to Australia’s most beloved and acclaimed restaurants, including Chin Chin Melbourne and Sydney, GoGo Bar, Kisumé, Hawker Hall and Baby. They are currently seeking a talented Graphic Designer to join their vibrant Marketing Department in Melbourne. In this role, you will work collaboratively with their existing creative team, provide support across all concepts and design development from layout to finished art and work across print and digital mediums. With in house creative, social, photography and marketing specialists, and more than 10 distinct brands under the roof, the position marries the energy and change of an agency experience, with the care and flexibility of an in-house department. They want someone who has proven work experience as a Designer, a portfolio of completed design projects, time management skills and have the ability to work in a fast paced, dynamic environment. Check out the full job description & apply now!

Proper Goods imports and distributes independent eyewear brands that lead the global market. Now being in their 4th year of business, they have created a unique space delivering prominent and respected brands such as MOSCOT, MYKITA, Garrett Leight and Ahlem Eyewear to the local market, packaged up with best-in-class customer service, and forward thinking marketing. They are seeking a Customer Service Specialist to join their Sydney team, located on the Northern Beaches. They want someone with administration skills to join their small but mighty team in delivering their B2B customers an amazing experience across all inbound channels. They want a team member that can communicate well, is diligent in task management and can adapt to a dynamic small business environment. The successful candidate will work alongside their operations and shipping team, reporting to the Operations Manager you’ll manage inbound enquiries, delivering timely and accurate support to customers. Check out the full job description & apply now!

The Photo Studio Australia is looking for Photographer Assistants to be a part of their studio as Interns. They are an industry leader in innovative magazine style fashion portraits and modelling portfolios, with over 50 staff across their already established warehouse studios in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. They are a studio that is fast-paced, energetic and passionate about what they do. This will be a great position for anyone who is passionate about fashion/portrait photography and wants to get hands-on studio experience working in a dynamic, fun-filled environment. They want someone who is punctual, friendly, hardworking and has a positive work ethic. This opportunity will test your photographic knowledge and see how creatives think about image making, you will learn from industry leaders with years of experience, get to use the studio towards the end of your internship to build and work on your own profile and attend workshops for Model Direction, Photoshop and Studio lighting. If you’re keen to get involved, check it out & apply now!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.